POTLATCH — CJ Andres, Justin Ackerland and Adam Laudenklos notched wins Saturday night in the first Smash Bash Demolition Derby to be held in this Latah County town.
Andres won the full-size car demo final while Ackerland took the compact car division and Laudenklos topped the compact truck competition. There were 19 drivers in the field.
A muddy arena made for slow going, promoter Eric Christiansen said. There was rain on Friday, but the bigger issue was a high water table, which kept moisture seeping to the surface.
“There’s some people who were kind of upset,” Christiansen said. “If I had to guess, I’d say over 99 percent of the people had a ball. ... I can’t even begin to explain how supportive Potlatch has been. They’ve been just awesome.”
Due to the muddy track, the figure-8 competitions were changed to oval races. There was also a spur-of-the-moment belly flop contest, with one spectator winning $300 for his leap into a huge puddle, Christiansen said.
Christiansen said he’s “all in” on his scheduled events this summer, which include three more dates at Potlatch: supercrosses on June 8 and 29, and another demolition derby in August.
FULL SIZE CARS
Demo final — 1, CJ Andres. 2, Steven Peterson. 3, Elaine Andres.
Oval race — 1, Jamie Brown. 2, Jaren Brown. 3, CJ Andres.
COMPACT CAR
Demo final — 1, Justin Ackerland. 2, Chris Gustafson. 3, Dan Ackerland.
Oval race — 1, Dan Ackerland. 2, Justin Ackerland. 3, Zane Hadley.
COMPACT TRUCK
Demo final — 1, Adam Laudenklos. 2, Paul Foster. 3, Mitchell Spring.
Oval race — 1, Josh Olander. 2, Paul Foster. 3, Mike Paine.
Mad dog award — CJ Andres.