Smash Bash Derby returns to the valley

Longtime area standout Justin Ackerland won the compact car demolition event, taking runner-up in the figure-eight race with his Honda at the Smash Bash Demolition Derby on Saturday in the Freedom Northwest Arena at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park near Lewiston.
"The full-sized cars, there was quite a few of them, and they had the arena pretty much filled up and they were hammering each other pretty hard," said Eric Christiansen, the promoter of the event.
This was the first public event at EC Enterprises’ new location, and it garnered sufficient interest to back up traffic around the Lewiston grade for much of the evening.
""We opened the gates at like 4:17, and we had four lanes open getting them in, so it was efficient getting in and still, Gary Peters was flying his warbird around," Christiansen said. "He did a flyover for us after the national anthem, and he was reporting that the traffic was backed up down River Road. People coming from Moscow or Juliaetta or whatnot."
Christiansen didn't have a hard count of how many fans attended the event but noted the facility had a lot in attendance.
"It was pretty full of people," Christiansen said. "They can take their lawn chairs up there, blankets, whatever and sit up there. It was packed, but they were spread out, but pretty overwhelmed with the turnout for spectators. It was amazing."
"We waited like 45 minutes, almost an hour past start time to get as many people in as we could."
Top-three placers for each event are listed below.
Compact car demolition — 1. Justin Ackerland; 2. Jon Strickland; 3. Garett Phillips
Compact car figure eight — 1. Joshua Glass; 2. Ackerland; 3. Strickland
Compact truck demolition — 1. Wesley Jakkola; 2. Dustin Whittaker; 3. Nick Spring
Compact truck figure eight — 1. Mitchell Spring; 2. Whittaker; 3. Michael Paine
Full-sized car demolition — 1. Trevyn Colvin; 2. Justin Kirk; 3. Bill Elliot
Full-sized car figure eight — 1. Zane Hadley; 2. Levi McCray; 3. Josh Olander
Full-sized truck demolition — 1. Steven Goss; 2. Christopher Loo; 3. Dustin Murphy
Full-sized truck figure eight — 1. Ryan Wood; 2. Murphy; 3. Loo