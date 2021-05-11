Lewiston has gotten away with inconsistent play and fundamental slip-ups this season, but won’t be able to live life on the edge for much longer.
Those flaws bit the Bengals during Monday’s 5-3 loss to Coeur d’Alene at Church Field in the first round of the Class 5A district tournament, ending their streak of three straight district tournament titles. LHS (13-10) is one loss away from ending its season and must win three consecutive games to qualify for the state tournament.
Lewiston faces a quick turnaround, hosting Lake City at 4 p.m. today in a loser-out game.
“It’s just a decision that those kids have to make. Are they going to make changes? Are they going to fight and try to extend the season at this point? I hope the answer is yes,” Bengals coach Davey Steele said. “Hopefully, we just rise to the challenge.”
Untimely errors, strikeouts and poor situational hitting led to the home team’s downfall.
Lewiston struck out 13 times, nine coming with runners on base, and stranded six runners in scoring position. The Bengals loaded the bases in the second and fourth innings and left them loaded both times.
On defense, errors led to Coeur d’Alene runs in the second and fifth.
“The things that we haven’t done a good job with all season are now coming back to haunt us when it’s win-or-go-home time,” Steele said. “Hopefully, we can fix things on real short notice going into tomorrow.”
The Vikings (13-7) scored three times in the second. Alex Karns scored on an error, while Evan Mallory and Cooper Larson added RBI hits.
Lewiston got two back in the fourth when Jared Jelinek scored on a dropped third strike and Cole McKenzie executed a squeeze bunt to bring Quinton Edmison home.
Coeur d’Alene added two runs in the fifth to push its lead to 5-2, but the Bengals had chances to answer. Zachary Massey tripled and Zachary Lombard walked to put two runners on with one out in the sixth, but Lewiston ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Then in the seventh, Christopher Ricard started the rally with a one-out double and Edmison drove him in with a two-out triple. He remained on third base as the game ended with a flyout to right.
Ricard and Austin Kolb each went 2-for-4 to lead Bengal hitters, who were without a key member. Junior Killian Fox, who normally hits leadoff and is one of Lewiston’s top pitchers, was sidelined with a hamstring injury, Steele said. The coach didn’t sound optimistic about Fox playing today.
“That hurts us everywhere,” Steele said of Fox’s injury. “He’s a guy that’s been awesome on the mound for us, he’s been our leadoff hitter, and so being without him hurt for sure.
“But it makes opportunities for other guys to step up and take on a role and we’ll see if we extend the season long enough to get him back.”
Steele was complimentary of Ricard’s effort on the mound. The sophomore right-hander went five innings, giving up five runs (two earned), with six strikeouts and three walks. McKenzie did not allow a run during two innings of relief duty.
“Chris threw maybe the best game of the season that he’s thrown,” Steele said. “And then (McKenzie) came in and he threw well also.”
Coeur d’Alene plays today at Post Falls for the tournament title and berth at State. Post Falls beat Lake City 7-6 in 10 innings on Monday.
Coeur d’Alene 030 020 0 — 5 7 1
Lewiston 000 200 1 — 3 7 2
Liam Paddack, Troy Shepard (6), John Gwaltney (7) and Wade Mallory; Christopher Ricard, Cole McKenzie (6) and Austin Kolb.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Cooper Larson 2 (2 2B), Evan Mallory 2 (2B), Alex Karns, Paddack, Kyle Bridge.
Lewiston hits — Ricard 2 (2B), Kolb 2, Quinton Edmison (3B), Zachary Massey (3B), McKenzie.