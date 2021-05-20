SEATTLE — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season and Harold Castro drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Wednesday.
Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits in five innings, showing emotion at key points as he helped Detroit earn its first series sweep in Seattle since April 2006.
“He’s got to pitch with a little edge and a little anger at times and he came out hot today,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.
With the sweep, Detroit has won four of its past five. The Mariners had nine hits in the three-game series with 29 strikeouts.
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grossman lf 5 1 2 0 Kelenic lf 3 0 1 0
H.Castro cf 5 0 3 3 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Candelrio 3b 5 0 1 0 Lewis cf 3 1 1 0
Schoop 1b 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2
Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Haase c 3 0 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0
Goodrum ss 3 1 0 0 Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0
Ramos dh 4 0 0 1 Haggerty dh 3 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 1 1 0 0 Marmlejs 1b 3 0 0 0
Jones ph-cf 2 1 1 0
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 32 2 5 2
Detroit 021 200 001 — 6
Seattle 200 000 000 — 2
DP—Detroit 0, Seattle 2. LOB—Detroit 7, Seattle 6. 2B—Grossman (8), Crawford (7). HR—Seager (9). SB—Lewis (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W,1-6 5 4 2 2 2 9
Norris H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cisnero H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gilbert L,0-2 22/3 4 3 3 2 2
Vest 11/3 2 2 2 1 1
Montero 2 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dugger 1 3 1 1 0 1
HBP—Vest (W.Castro), Chargois (Haase), Fulmer (Kelenic). WP—Vest.
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T—3:11. A—8,462 (47,929).