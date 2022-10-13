Argentina Ung and Grecia Ung Enriquez always have been close growing up. So when the two had the opportunity to play at colleges just 40 minutes apart, they jumped at the chance.
The sisters, just 11 months apart in age, already had been on the international stage playing for Team Mexico in international tournaments. The next, logical step for the two was to pursue their dreams and play collegiately.
With that, the Ung sisters made their way to the Pacific Northwest and landed just 32 miles from each other, with Argentina Ung at Washington State and Grecia Ung Enriquez at Lewis-Clark State.
The pair played for Instituto Anglo-Mexicano in high school in Sonora, Mexico, about a 26-hour drive from Lewiston.
But they already were making a name for themselves on the club and international circuits.
When LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman first watched Grecia Ung Enriquez play at the 2020 Las Vegas Classic, he knew he wanted her on his team.
“I saw them play for the first time in Las Vegas,” Pohlman said. “I took one look at them and went, ‘Yup, if we could get her, that is the start of something,’ and we were very fortunate.”
The decision to go to college close to her big sister was not one Grecia Ung Enriquez planned on.
“It was kind of a (coincidence). I didn’t know where Idaho was … so I started to investigate, and my sister too,” Grecia Ung Enriquez said. “She was like ‘I have heard about that school’ so we started looking on the internet and it was like 30 minutes away.”
Argentina Ung said it was “fun” living so close to each other despite the fact they are so far from home.
Growing up, the two sisters did everything together.
“(We are) super close, so the age gap is not a lot. Everything we (did), we would do together,” Grecia Ung Enriquez said. “Even now, when we go back to Mexico, we hang out together all the time.”
Whether it was hanging out with friends or competing from everything from swimming to tennis, the two girls never were far apart. It was the competition instilled by their father, Roberto Ung, that helped create that bond and that competitive spirit.
“Dad would always have us compete against each other a lot,” Argentina Ung said about the competition between the two, from who could throw a ball the farthest to who could run the fastest and everything in between.
It was Roberto and mother Gloria Enriquez’s volleyball background that really stuck with the sisters.
“We have been into volleyball (since) even before being born. My dad was a coach for like 30 years, and my mom too,” Grecia Ung Enriquez said. “She used to be a player and then a coach at the same university. My family has been in volleyball for years.”
The two would play together at several levels, including at the U18 Pan American Cup in Durango, Mexico in May 2019, where the sisters helped Mexico to a bronze medal.
That team earned a spot in the FIVB Girls U18 World Championship in September of that year.
Argentina Ung, a junior, appeared in just six matches as a freshman at WSU in 2020, then had seven starts and 22 appearances as a sophomore a year ago, averaging 1.71 kills and 1.29 digs per set in the 55 sets she played. Argentina Ung registered career-highs with 15 kills and 15 digs against No. 20 Stanford in a Nov. 13, 2021 four-set loss and finished the season strong, tallying nine kills each in the two NCAA tournament matches.
This season, Argentina Ung is third in the Pac-12 with 580 assists for the Cougars (12-5).
Grecia Ung Enriquez, a sophomore, burst onto the scene last season and was a first-team All-Cascade Conference and AVCA All-Northwest Region honorable mention selection after finished with 219 kills for an average of 2.7 per set. She added 127 digs (1.57 per set). Grecia Ung Enriquez leads the Warriors (13-6) this season with 208 kills (3.25 per set).
While the two live relatively close, the busy schedules make it difficult for the sisters to hang out as much as they used to.
“We see each other the most during the spring,” Argentina Ung said.
Argentina Ung said her parents traveled with her when she first went to WSU, but have not been able to watch either of them play in college. She hopes that they will be able to make the shorter trip to Arizona when the Cougars travel to play Arizona State on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 to play the Wildcats.
Argentina Ung said the sisters still travel home every summer and volleyball still is front and center.
“Dad always talks about volleyball,” she said.
The pair said while it was a lot of fun playing with each other in high school, club and internationally, the idea of facing each other at the collegiate level is something they would relish.
“We played together on our club in Mexico and then we played together on the national team a few years,” Grecia Ung Enriquez said. “It was really fun, but every time we used to play against (each other) it was super fun too.”