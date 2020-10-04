SANDY, Utah — Christine Sinclair’s goal in the 59th minute pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 draw with the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League fall series match Saturday.
Amy Rodriguez scored for the Royals in the ninth minute. Thorns goalkeeper Britt Eckerstom stopped Lo’eau Labonta, but a charging Rodriguez scored on the rebound.
But Sinclair, who had a hat trick in a 4-1 victory against OL Reign on Wednesday, scored the equalizer early in the second half and Eckerstrom saved Tziarra King’s shot as stoppage time drew to a close to end the match.
Portland (2-0-1) defeated the Royals 3-0 to open the fall series. The league is playing regional games in local markets after the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.
Former Washington State All-American forward Morgan Weaver earned her first start for the Thorns. Weaver, who played the final 24 minutes as a substitute in Portland’s win Wednesday, tallied two early shot attempts against Utah, and subbed out at the half.
Portland has one remaining game next weekend against the Reign. The Royals (0-2-1) also have a game left, on Oct. 17 against the Reign.