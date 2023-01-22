Washington State forward DJ Rodman, right, drives past Colorado forward Tristan da Silva in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Washington State guard Justin Powell, riught, drives past Colorado guard Nique Clifford in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski, right, passes the ball as Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley defends in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski, front, collects a loose ball as, from back left, Colorado guard Nique Clifford, guard J'Vonne Hadley and center Lawson Lovering defend in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Washington State guard Jabe Mullins, left, fights for control of the ball against Colorado guard KJ Simpson in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Washington State guard Justin Powell, center, drives to the basket between Colorado forward Tristan da Silva, left, and guard Julian Hammond III, right, in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado guard Julian Hammond III, left, looks to pass the ball as Washington State guard TJ Bamba defends in the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado guard Luke O'Brien, right, drives to the rim as Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski defends in the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting and KJ Simpson hit a straight-away 3-pointer in the closing seconds as Colorado beat Washington State 58-55 on Sunday.
"We competed a lot better than we did at Utah, our defense was excellent almost throughout, struggled with their pressure defensively, but rallied and was really proud that TJ gave us a chance to win that game," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said.
Colorado (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 all time at home against the Cougars.
Junior forward Andrej Jakimovski hit a 3-pointer and, after J’Vonne Hadley scored in the lane for Colorado, junior guard TJ Bamba made back-to-back baskets to give the Cougars a 54-53 lead with 40 seconds to go. An incredulous Bamba was called for a foul near midcourt and Simpson hit two free throws before Bamba made 1 of 2 from the foul line to tie it at 55 with 25 seconds left. Simpson dribbled off some clock before stepping around a screen by Luke O'Brien a hit the winning 3 with 4.8 seconds left.
"We went under on the ball screen, and I probably wish we hadn't," Smith said. "Credit to him, he made a shot, he made a play. We still got a shot to tie it, but it didn't go."
Bamba, who missed the previous three games with a hand injury, missed a contested 3 from the right wing off the back of the iron as time expired.
Simpson finished with 16 points, including seven in the final four minutes, 22 seconds. His go-ahead 3 was Colorado's first made shot from distance since da Silva hit from behind the arc to make it 3-2.
Bamba led Washington State (9-12, 4-6) with 18 points, including 14 in the second half. Jakimovski hit 5-of-7 from the field and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore center Mouhamed Gueye, who was the Cougars' second-leading scorer entering the game at 14.0 points per outing, missed all seven of his shots and played the bulk of the game in foul trouble.
"He was compromised physically, but he gave us his best," Smith said.
The Buffaloes made 21-of-42 from the field and outscored Washington State 14-11 from the free-throw line, despite attempting eight more foul shots than the Cougars (15).
Washington State shot 39% (20-of-51) overall and made 4-of-16 (25%) from behind the arc.
UP NEXT — Washington State returns home at 8 p.m. Thursday against Arizona. The Cougars beat the then-No. 5 Wildcats 74-61 on Jan. 7, snapping Arizona's 28-game home win streak and giving WSU the first win against a top-5 team in program history.