BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting and KJ Simpson hit a straight-away 3-pointer in the closing seconds as Colorado beat Washington State 58-55 on Sunday.

"We competed a lot better than we did at Utah, our defense was excellent almost throughout, struggled with their pressure defensively, but rallied and was really proud that TJ gave us a chance to win that game," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said.

