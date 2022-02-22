It’s looking increasingly likely that either Wallace-Kellogg or Weiser will win the 69th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Third-place Grangeville shot a 74.40 on Sunday to slip farther behind the front-runners in the seventh installment of the 10-week competition.
Wallace-Kellogg still leads with an overall score of 524, a point ahead of Weiser, after both clubs turned in 75s. Grangeville is third at 520.20.
Also perfect in Week 7 were 10th-place Cottonwood and 12th-place Nezperce.
In individual competition, Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg leads the men with six perfect scores, and Laura Winkel of Hermiston, Ore., tops the women with four.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 7 results
Men’s all-stars – Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 6, Bill McMahon (Grangeville) 5; Greg Mayer (Colton) 4, Clint Riener (Cottonwood) 4, Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 4, Weston Anderson (Weiser) 4, Cal Wilson (Weiser) 4
Ladies’ all-stars – Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 4; Rachel Stanley (Troy-Deary) 3, Lahoma Turner(Boise) 2, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 2; Haylee Hamilton (Hermiston), Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy), Cherie McCall (Troy Deary), Tina Main (Wenatchee), Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary).
Junior all-stars – Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 4, Weston Anderson (Weiser) 4, Robert Renteria (Boise) 2, Bruce Bradley (Orofino-Pierce) 2, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 2, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 2.
Overall team scores – Wallace-Kellogg 524.00; Weiser 523.00; Grangeville 520.20; Boise 517.75; Colton 517.03; Culdesac 516.50; Orofino-Pierce 516.25; Wenatchee 515.00; Hermiston 514.00; Cottonwood 511.90; Troy-Deary 510.32; Nezperce 510.00; Pomeroy 509.50; Garfield 507.00; Winchester 506.50; St. Maries 498.00; Walla Walla 497.25; Indian Valley 493.00; Kamiah 491.00; Malden-Pine 479 .00; LaGrande 476.00; Endicott 467.00; Bonners Ferry 465.00; White Bird, no report.
Boise: 72.00 26 Shooters; Windy/Cold. 24- Mike Strong, John Keppinger, Blake McCutcheon, Tate Heinzerling, Shawn Frank
Bonners Ferry: 65.00 20 Shooters; Cold. 22-Wally Dinning, James McDaniels; 21- Brian McDonald
Colton: 73.00 53 Shooters; Variable. 25 –Tom Donahue, Dan Hafenbrack; 24- Faron Craig, Brien DeAtley, Greg Mayer, Bruce Petty, Dave Scharnhorst, Brandon Vandevender, Dan Warner, Shane Warner
Cottonwood: 75.00 49 Shooters; Snow/Windy. 25-Andy Teraar, Shane Poxleitner, Ryan Mader, Paul Forsman, Derek Arnzen, Brandon Poxleitner
Culdesac: 74.00 51 Shooters; Cold/Windy. 25-Matt Hewitt, Corey Long, Kevin Steele, Johnny Weeks; 24- Rob Eldridge, Henry Filipponi, Marv Heimgartner, David Page, Lanie Weeks
Endicott: 65.00 22 Shooters; Windy. 22-Jessica Pelissier, Tervor Johnson; 21- Teri Garrett, Eric Johnson, Rich Villa, Jim Pelissier
Garfield: 72.00 36 Shooters; Sunny/Flurries/Everything. 24- Larry Blair, Sam Brink, Tom Hodges, Rod Hubner, Brock Slocum, Lindsey Wesche
Grangeville: 74.40 44 Shooters; Overcast/Cool. 25- Bob Aiken, Mike Lerandeau, Josh Bransford, Bill McMahon; 24- Brad Baker, Tim Schumacher, Jeff Farris, Ken Slabach, Tim Kaschmitter, Kevin Schmidt
Hermiston: 71.00 17 Shooters; Sunny/Very Windy; 24- John Adams, Allen Osmin; 23-Haylee Hamilton, Austin Garberg
Indian Valley: 69.00 7 Shooters; Snowing & Blowing. 24- Angie Bumgarner; 23-Steve Bumgarner; 22- Lewis Wilmarth
Kamiah: 73.00 16 Shooters; Sunny. 25- Dave Woods; 24-Robert Davis, Tony Messenger
LaGrande: 74.00 7 Shooters; Overcast/Wind; 25- Pat O’Reilly Buck Garitson; 24- Dan Moffit
Malden-Pine: 70.00 15 Shooters ; Sunny; 24- Shyla Couchaine; 23-Dave Kjack, Eric McDonald
Nezperce: 75.00 20 Shooters; Little bit of everything. 25- Kurtis Braun, Bill Hansen, Colton Thompson, Dan Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 74.00 24 Shooters; Overcast/Calm; 25- Dave Powers, Sonny Lage; 24- Bob Zinn, Amy Powers, Mike Powers, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy: 74.00 30 Shooters; Sun/snow/wind; 25-Ray Endicott, Wayne tetrick; 24-Jim Adams, Larry Bunch
St. Maries: 73.00 21 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Dustin Brandvold; 24-Doug Brede, Tony Brede
Troy-Deary: 72.86 66 Shooters; Cold. 25- Deb McKenzie, Casey Long; 24- Rachel Stanley, Kyle Cutting, Ed Johnson, Doug Malm, Curt McLam, Reece Sanderson, Don Strong
Walla Walla: 71.00 23 Shooters; Windy/Showers; 24-Mark Jungman, Terry Schaeffer; 23- Elton Edwards, Jay Hanger
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 25 Shooters; Rain/Snow. 25- Grant Williams, Adam Furlin, Seth Dechand
Weiser: 75.00 25 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Tim Hunt, Levi Harrison, Mike Clark, Weston Anderson, Ian Hastie, Kirk Bork
Wenatchee: 73.00 11 Shooters; Cloudy/Windy; 25- Dan Davis; 24- Paul Downs, Jason Nieman
Winchester: 72.75 32 Shooters; Snowy; 25- Brett Arnzen; 24- Dale Arnzen, Bryce Stigum, Ron Stone, Steve Burns
JUNIORS
Overall team scores – Troy-Deary 500; Hermiston 495; Boise 483; Orofino-Pierce 468; Bonners Ferry 467; Wallace-Kellogg 463; Walla Walla 464; Pomeroy 459; Culdesac 453; Garfield 446; Cottonwood 443; Nezperce 417; Grangeville 326; Weiser 313; Winchester 214; St. Mariesn, 213; Endicott 206; Malden-Pine 135; Kamiah 134; Wenatchee 127; Colton 0; Indian Valley 0; White Bird 0; LaGrande 0.
Boise: 64 24- Blake McCutcheon; 21- Clayton Heinzerling; 19- Izak Little
Bonners Ferry: 65 22-Torsten Conover; 22-Dillion McLeish;21- Ryan Carelli
Cottonwood: 65 24- Tristian Mader; 22- Owen Goeckner, Devon Poxleitner
Culdesac: 66 23- Tanner Irwin; 22- Colby Weeks; 21- Rylan Irwin
Endicott: 29 11-James Garrett, Peyton Pelissier; 7-Marty Meserve
Garfield: 62 21- Colton Pfaff, Cooper Thompson; 20- Bryce Pfaff
Grangeville: 39 22- Owen McIntire; 17-Kane McIntire
Hermiston: 67 24- Allen Osmin; 23-Austin Garberg; 20- Dustin Hamilton, Joseph Cruse Gutierrez, Carter Eynetich
Malden-Pine: 30 19- Riley Terrell, 11-Jacob Melhous
Nezperce: 68 25-Colton Thompson; 22-Grant Ingram; 21-Amber Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 56 23- Johnathan Wicks; 18-Tucker Stevens; 15- Hunter Lichti
Pomeroy: 63 23-Braxton McKeirnan; 20-Caleb Barron, Troy Steele, Gunner Magill
St. Maries: 34 20-Noah Cook; 14-Titus Sullivan
Troy-Deary: 66 23- Wyatt Johnson; 22- Chet Simoons; 21-Carl Stanton
Walla Walla: 68 23-Rosetta Renwick, Trace Floch; 22- Klay Carver
Wallace-Kellogg: 63 23- Griffy Doerschel, Parker Goldade; 17-Darby Sager
Weiser: 59 25-Weston Anderson; 17-Bryson Dave, Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee: 19 19- Charles Rich
Winchester: 42 16- Aaron Kinzer; 15-Ryan Cuthbert; 11-Wyatt Pratt