Side-out and rotate

After turning the Asotin volleyball program around during a four-year stint with the Panthers, Marie Huffman aims to bring her magic to Clarkston as she assumes the role of Bantams coach for the forthcoming season, which has been modified in response to COVID-19.
Her predecessor, Adam Van Vogt, left to coach at Pomeroy. Huffman applied for the Bantam vacancy while successfully encouraging her friend and longtime assistant coach Josie Johnsen to step up as her replacement at Asotin.
Huffman, who was already employed with the Clarkston school district as a physical-education teacher at Highland Elementary, felt the move would simplify her work schedule and align with her plans for the next several years.
“I was thinking that being a part of the coaching staff in Clarkston would be a benefit too, and just kind of staying closer to home,” she said. “My daughter’s going to be going through the program in the next couple years, so I knew my time at Asotin would be cut kind of short because I would want to watch her play.”
Hailing originally from Alberta, Canada, Huffman came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to play collegiate volleyball for Lewis-Clark State in 2003-2007. After graduating, she served four years as an assistant coach at Lewiston High, one assistant with the Warriors and three coaching at Jenifer Junior High before taking on the head coach position at Asotin in 2016. There, she inherited a team that had been struggling to post wins at all and built a state-qualifying squad by her third season at the helm, taking the Panthers to the 2018 Washington 2B tournament.
“We’re really excited for Marie,” Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said. “She has a lot of great things she’s been involved with, and she’s been involved in volleyball for a long time. … She’s done a good job at Asotin turning that program around, so we’re just really excited about her and her skills and ability to turn our program into a potential winner yearly.”
Since being hired, Huffman has held weekly open gyms with the Clarkston squad, splitting up players into hourly sections by their grade levels and complying with COVID-19 regulations that require all practices to be limited to 10 participants at a time. She said she experienced some inner conflict about leaving Asotin, where her bond with the players was “like family,” but that she is already “starting to develop the relationships here in Clarkston” as she builds rapport with the Bantam girls.
“I’m going to have some depth as the years continue,” Huffman said of her new roster. “... The senior class I’m really excited about, with nine of them coming back.”
Returning leaders for Clarkston include setters Ashlyn Wallace (of basketball fame) and Amya Dahl, middle blockers Ava Griner and Maggie Ogden, offensive hitters Katie and Drew Kaufman, and libero Alyssa Sangster. The Bantams face a modified schedule, with the volleyball season postponed and condensed into a stretch from March through April as part of the pandemic response. They will also compete in a newly formed conference — the 2A Greater Spokane League — which supplants the now-defunct Great Northern League. The GSL will consist of four of the five teams that comprised the GNL, along with Spokane schools Shadle Park and Rogers.
“In the past they’ve done pretty well in league,” Huffman said. “... With the new league, it’ll be interesting, because I don’t know much about Shadle or Rogers, so I’m excited.”
“What a great time for her to (make the move to Clarkston),” Wilson said. “It’s a new league in the GSL, and I think it’s going to be a good fit for our program. The girls like her already.”
