MOSCOW — One day after his sister won the Women’s Sole Survivor, Sean Dorigo hit, chipped and putted his way to his third Sole Survivor title Monday at the Moscow Elks Golf Club.
After Dorigo clinched the victory on hole No. 9 in a chip off against Thad Froio, women’s champ Tracy Dorigo was one of the first onto the green to give him a big hug and congratulations.
“It’s the first time she’s played in the ladies’ Sole Survivor and she won it, and she let me know that she won it all night last night and all afternoon,” Sean Dorigo said, laughing. “She told me I had to win this one to match her, so that worked out pretty well.
“I wouldn’t have heard the end of it until at least next year.”
More than 30 golf carts and more red-white-and-blue-clad fans on foot came out to watch the 73rd edition of the annual July 4 tournament.
Five hours after the last-golfer-standing tournament teed off, only Dorigo remained. One of the 10 starting golfers was eliminated on each hole, with the competitors doing a 50-yard chip off in the case of a tie.
Dorigo, 45, previously won the event in 2012 and 2016. He finished second as recently as 2020.
“Right off the bat, it was a good field — good, strong players and everybody played hard,” Dorigo said. “I happened to hold it out the longest.”
For Froio, his run in the event was a classic underdog tale. Froio, 39, was eliminated on the first hole in his first appearance at last year’s Sole Survivor.
His plan for this year? Just make it past No. 1.
He did that and more, surviving longer than eight other golfers in a veteran-laden field that also included three-time champ Jerry Curtis and two-time winner Kevin Peterson.
“I honestly didn’t even expect to make it this far, but to have just me and Dorigo on the last hole, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Froio said. “There were a lot more nerves than I want to admit on that last shot (but) that was so much fun.”
Dorigo and Froio were part of a six-person chip off — where the shot furthest from the pin is eliminated — on No. 2, but neither was in any real danger for most of the day.
Dorigo tied for the lowest score five times and Froio did four times.
The biggest scare for Dorigo came on No. 7, when he caught a tree branch on his back swing on the fairway and ended up just about a yard short of a creek where his ball came to rest on two inches of cut grass. But Dorigo made it over the water hazard and onto the green to survive with a 2-over-par 6, one shot better than Peterson, who was eliminated.
“Today, I played a lot of safety golf. I did not hit a lot of full, aggressive swings,” Dorigo said. “And that’s fortunate because it didn’t get me into too much trouble.”
The strategy paid off.
On the final hole, Froio waved his arms and shouted to pump up the crowd before smashing his tee shot straight down the fairway just yards away from Dorigo’s.
The golfers made the green on their second shot on the par-4, 389-yard hole, but Dorigo was closer.
Dorigo’s 15-foot putt would’ve not only been the longest putt of the day, it also would have won him the tournament then and there. But the ball curled around the cup stopping just inches away.
Froio’s also two-putted the hole, making about a six-footer to keep his chances alive and force the chip off.
Dorigo’s chip plopped onto the green and rolled to a stop about eight feet from the hole. Froio’s was wide left, leaving Dorigo to the trophy celebration.
“This last hole went pretty well for both of us,” Dorigo said. “We both hit good drives, we both hit shots into the green, put down two putts. It’s exactly how a golf hole is supposed to be played. I just wish I would’ve made my first putt.”
Order of finish
1. Sean Dorigo
2. Thad Froio
3. Todd Martin
4. Kevin Peterson
5. Kyle Nelson
6. Jerry Curtis
7. Marc Trivelpiece
8. Kyle Peterson
9. Taylor Riedner
10. Jeff Spellman