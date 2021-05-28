There has not been a shutout in the NAIA World Series since 2016. The streak has reached 63 games, from game No. 12 in 2016, through three straight Series, and is the longest in history.
In fact, before the current streak, the record for most games played between shutouts was 33, between 1997 and 1999.
The teams involved in the last shutout open the 2021 Series against each other. On May 30, 2016, Faulkner and Lewis-Clark State were in a scoreless tie going into the bottom of the ninth. When Faulkner starting pitcher Ivan Pelaez was removed with one out and two men on base, LCSC coach Jeremiah Robbins countered with pinch hitter Dylan Tashjian. Tashjian, who had a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the Warriors previous game, slammed the first pitch he saw out of the park for a 3-0 LCSC win.
There has not been a pinch hit home run or shutout in the Series since.