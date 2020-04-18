PULLMAN — It was a showing of unity, solidarity and support — something not often seen in this “social distancing” era.
Families, staying safely in their cars, gathered at 8:20 p.m. Friday — 2020 in military time — at Pullman High School for the #BeTheLightWA campaign.
Lights went up at the Greyhounds’ Hobbs Field and at Martin Stadium at the Washington State campus to honor the senior class of 2020 that has been affected by the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
There were so many cars that people arriving at 8:20 p.m. or later were backed up almost all the way down Hall Drive. It took 10 minutes of slow driving before the lights at Hobbs Field came into view for some folks.
People honked their horns and waved at coaches and teachers they hadn’t seen in weeks, fire trucks flashed their lights, the Pullman fight song blared over the loudspeakers and everyone joined in honoring their seniors.
“The #BeTheLight campaign started nationwide and it’s something we’re pretty proud to continue,” Pullman teacher and coach David Cofer said by phone. “It’s a fraction of what we can do to try to replace some of those things that they’re missing out on.”
There were so many cars at the event that many still were driving in the loop around the school after the original plan of 20 minutes. Some of those that chose to also drive by Martin Stadium couldn’t get there before the lights already had been turned off. Police officers with batons helped direct traffic and waved at cars as they drove by.
Some cars had names of seniors written on the windows, others flashed Christmas lights or cellphone lights.
Along Hall Drive, some families stood outside their houses with homemade signs that read “Go Hounds #SeniorStrong” or “Congrats 2020 seniors.”
Many of the coaches and teachers lining the high school — most spaced at least six feet apart per physical distancing guidelines — also held up signs, and everyone waved as the parade of cars drove by.
Cofer said the event doesn’t replace important events like prom, graduation or the countless sporting events that were canceled because of the virus, but it is nice to be able to do something for the students.
“There’s really no better way to bring people together and make them feel at home than turning on those lights and getting that feeling all over again,” he said. “I feel like the Friday night lights (are) significant to every community. Everybody can relate to that.”
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association made the #BeTheLightWA event a state-wide campaign.
But in Colfax, and in several other schools in Washington, they participated in the event last week. Idaho schools, like Lewiston and Moscow high schools, also participated last week.
“That opportunity came up, lots of schools were doing it (and) we wanted to have some solidarity with that,” said Jerry Pugh, Colfax superintendent. “It was great. It was a fantastic experience — great turnout.”
Pugh said coaches went out on the Colfax track and waved to everybody driving by. And the baseball coaches went to McDonald Park and turned on their lights too, offering multiple locations to drive by, like in Pullman.
“People were honking horns and they were out as families,” Pugh said. “I think it was a nice experience. People probably wanting to get out of there house too. There’s not too (much of that).”
Said Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin, “This is a difficult situation for everybody involved — coaches, seniors — but this is the seniors last chance ... so it’s a chance to recognize and honor those seniors, and say we’re thinking about them.”
