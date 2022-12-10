Should fans be upset M’s didn’t do more at winter meetings?

An MLB executive can never be mad at fans for wanting more. It’s that desire from the die-hards that stuffs their own bank accounts with seven-figure salaries each year.
But passion and rationality rarely mix, so here’s the question: Should Seattle Mariners fans be upset that their team didn’t land a whale of a free agent during the winter meetings?
As soon as the 21-year playoff drought was snapped, the standard for success for the Mariners seemed to instantaneously surge. It doesn’t feel like simply making the postseason is satisfactory any longer — only making a deep postseason run is.
But deep runs often require deep pockets, and despite improving the past few seasons — all while signing upper-echelon free agents and an A-list rookie — questions remain about how much the Mariners are willing to spend.
Those questions are valid.
Take a team such as the Padres. San Diego isn’t a top-tier market like Los Angeles or New York, and yet its team was fifth in payroll last season. Moreover, the Padres reportedly offered $342 million to shortstop Trea Turner, who turned them down to play for the Phillies at a lesser price. There also were rumors they were ready to offer last year’s American League MVP, Aaron Judge, a 10-year, $400 million contract before Judge signed with the Yankees, for $360 million over nine years.
After those two whiffs, the Padres signed All-Star Xander Bogaerts to a whopping 11-year, $280 million contract. A commitment to excellence by Padres chairman Peter Seidler? Maybe. Or perhaps a commitment to recklessness.
Offering players exceedingly more than any other team might be necessary for mid-tier franchises who want to lure in the brightest stars. But there are plenty of examples of this not working out — perhaps most notably at Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s last spot.
The Los Angeles Angels signed then-superstars Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton to deals paying them more than $25 million per year, but neither performed up to previous standards. The Halos have made just one playoff appearance the past 13 years.
It’s also worth noting that had the Mariners not been able to trade Robinson Cano in 2018, they still could be on the hook for the second baseman’s 12-year, $240 million deal. Plus, the Mariners have been willing to spend.
They signed starting pitcher Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract this past offseason. They extended ace Luis Castillo via a five-year, $108 million deal last season. Probably most significantly, they locked up AL rookie of the year Julio Rodriguez through at least 2029 with a contract that guarantees him $210 million — and one that could pay him up to $470 million.
The Mariners might not be the Dodgers or the Yankees — but they aren’t cheapskates. That said, it doesn’t look like they are World Series contenders either. At least not yet.
Yes, trading for outfielder Teoscar Hernández this past offseason might have offset losing Mitch Haniger, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Giants. And yes, second baseman Kolten Wong, who had a WAR of 3.1 last season, is a likely upgrade from Adam Frazier, whose WAR was 0.9. But that isn’t enough to put them at the Astros’ level.
So what’s next? Well, there are two ways to think about this. The first is that franchises don’t have to be atop the MLB payrolls to win. Take teams such as the Cardinals and Braves. St. Louis has long been operating at the middle to upper-middle level of the payroll department and have made the playoffs each of the past four seasons in winning two NL Central Division titles in that time. They trade and they develop. Atlanta was 10th in payroll when it won the World Series in 2021, turning its middling roster to a monster one at the trade deadline. Those teams are smart, just as the Mariners have been lately en route to posting back-to-back 90-win seasons.
But the other way to look at this is that teams that whip out the cash tend to be the most successful. There is no denying what the Dodgers and Yankees have accomplished through the years. Doesn’t mean they don’t have bright minds in the front office, but the formula is clear: pay now, win later.
Rich as some owners might be, few have unlimited money. However, Seattle hasn’t established itself as a primary destination for the top free agents. You want to get the best guys here, you might have to pay more than market value to attract them.
Bottom line: The Mariners have improved rapidly the past few years. They improved somewhat this offseason and still might get better. But to be the best, the big money has to come out, and they still aren’t in the top 10 in payroll. This doesn’t mean you have to condemn ownership, but it doesn’t mean you have to commend it, either.
Calkins is a sports columnist for The Seattle Times.