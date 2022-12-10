Should fans be upset M’s didn’t do more at winter meetings?

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez has a contract through at least 2029 that guarantees him at least $210 million.

An MLB executive can never be mad at fans for wanting more. It’s that desire from the die-hards that stuffs their own bank accounts with seven-figure salaries each year.

But passion and rationality rarely mix, so here’s the question: Should Seattle Mariners fans be upset that their team didn’t land a whale of a free agent during the winter meetings?

