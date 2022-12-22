LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Idaho had a two-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday in finishing its California swing with a 82-75 nonconference loss to Long Beach State at Walter Pyramid.
Idaho (6-6) had four players score double figures in the contest. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih hit five of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc and led the Vandals with 18 points. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt had 17 points and eight assists. Junior forward Isaac Jones was 6-of-7 from the field and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Burris was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line and ended with 13 points.
Long Beach State (6-6) was led by Joel Murray’s 21-point performance. Marcu Tsohonis added 18 points. Lassina Traore had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead a Beach team who dominated on the boards, outrebounding Idaho 38-26.
The Vandals jumped out to a 5-2 lead but Long Beach State scored the next nine points and never reliniqushed the lead again.
The Beach led by as much as 20 in the first half after a 12-0 run. Idaho would outscore the Beach 14-4 in the final 7:26 of the half and went into locker room down 44-34.
The Vandals would get within one possession several times in the second half, the last coming with 1:08 left on a Jones dunk.
But Murray hit the dagger on the next possession for Long Beach State in the form of a 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining. The Beach were 10-of-19 (52.6%) as a team from distance.
Idaho made the comeback while struggling to shoot from the field. The Vandals, who entered the game 11th in the nation in field-goal percentage, made just 11-of-28 (39.3%) in the second half and finished 26-of-57 (45.6%).
Idaho opens Big Sky Conference action at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Montana State.
IDAHO (6-7)
Burris 3-7 6-6 13, I. Jones 6-7 3-8 15, Moffitt 6-16 5-7 17, Salih 6-14 1-1 18, R. Smith 4-10 0-0 9, Harge 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, T. Smith 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-57 15-22 75.
LONG BEACH STATE (6-6)
A. Traore 2-5 5-9 10, L. Traore 3-7 4-8 10, George 1-2 0-0 2, Murray 7-15 4-4 21, Tsohonis 7-13 2-2 18, Rotegaard 1-2 0-0 3, Polynice 2-3 2-4 7, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, J. Jones 2-5 3-3 9. Totals 26-54 20-30 82.
Halftime: Long Beach State, 44-34. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 8-28 (Salih 5-12, T. Smith 1-2, Burris 1-3, R. Smith 1-6, Moffitt 0-4, Ford 0-1), Long Beach State 10-19 (Murray 3-5, Tsohonis 2-4, J. Jones 2-5, A. Traore 1-1, Rotegaard 1-2, Polynice 1-2). Fouled Out: R. Smith, A. Traore. Rebounds: Idaho 26 (I. Jones 10), Long Beach State 38 (L. Traore 14). Assists: Idaho 16 (Moffitt 8), Long Beach State 14 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls: Idaho 19, Long Beach State 22. A: 1,114 (4,200).