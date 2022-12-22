LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Idaho had a two-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday in finishing its California swing with a 82-75 nonconference loss to Long Beach State at Walter Pyramid.

Idaho (6-6) had four players score double figures in the contest. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih hit five of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc and led the Vandals with 18 points. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt had 17 points and eight assists. Junior forward Isaac Jones was 6-of-7 from the field and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Burris was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line and ended with 13 points.

