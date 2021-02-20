BOISE — Every coach knows his or her team will eventually have an off night shooting. They just hope it’s not in the state semifinal round.
Unfortunately for Michelle Barger, her worst nightmare came to life Friday when the basket appeared to have a lid on it in Grangeville’s 45-32 loss to Bear Lake of Montpelier in the Idaho Class 2A girls’ basketball tournament at Bishop Kelly High School.
The Bulldogs (17-5) will face New Plymouth today for third place at 11 a.m. Pacific here, while Bear Lake (13-12) will battle Melba for the state title at 10:30 a.m. Pacific at the Idaho Center. Grangeville already owns a win against New Plymouth this season, 36-33 on the Pilgrims’ home court in December.
This was the lowest scoring output for the Bulldogs this season. They made the same number of field goals as free throws — 10. They shot 18 percent from the field, including a 2-of-19 mark from 3-point range.
“They didn’t go in,” a perplexed Barger said. “We had the shots, we took the shots that we needed to take and they just didn’t go in.”
Even Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly felt bad for the Bulldogs.
“I felt like they got a lot of shots that they normally make and they just rimmed out,” Messerly said.
It didn’t help Grangeville’s cause that standout guard Camden Barger picked up two quick fouls and had to sit out some of the first half. The Bulldogs trailed 8-1 early, 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime.
The Bulldogs made several mini-runs in the second half but never seriously threatened the Bears, who are located in the southeast corner of Idaho near Wyoming and Utah.
Bailey Vanderwall led a balanced Bulldog attack with 11 points.
Hailey Humpherys led Bear Lake with 16 points and Kalisha Parker added 11. The Bears made five 3-pointers.
Michelle Barger was quick to credit Bear Lake for packing its defense in the key and waiting for Grangeville to start making some outside shots.
“They weren’t letting us drive,” she said. “They were making us take our outside shots and we weren’t hitting. Kudos to them.”
Michelle Barger went so far as to blame herself, although the stats told the story.
“I always say it’s my fault, because I didn’t adjust as well as I could have,” she said. “But it’s hard to score against a 2-3 zone when they’re packed in and we’re not making shots.”
Dropping a contest at night and having to come back in the morning never is an easy task, but it’s more difficult in a state tournament setting when you have your sights set on getting to the final, the Grangeville coach said.
“It’s gonna be hard,” she said of getting ready for today’s game. “I’m not gonna lie. I told the girls, we’re gonna have to go back to the hotel, regroup, settle ourselves down and just think about the next game because now we’re going for third, and you know what, third place is pretty darn good.”
Zoe Lutz, who played 31 minutes and had five points, six rebounds and two assists, is the only senior on the Bulldog roster.
GRANGEVILLE (17-5)
Camden Barger 2 0-0 4, Macy Smith 1 1-3 3, Talia Brown 2 2-6 7, Zoe Lutz 2 1-2 5, Cameran Green 0 2-4 2, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 4-4 11. Totals 10 10-19 32.
BEAR LAKE (13-12)
Hailey Humpherys 3 9-12 16, Kelsea Skinner 2 0-0 6, Elise Kelsey 1 2-6 4, Lydia Johnson 1 0-3 3, Oakley Crane 1 0-0 3, Danielle Bassett 0 0-0 0, Eliza Sharp 1 0-0 2, Kalisha Parker 5 1-3 11, Tylinn Hennick 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-24 45.
Grangeville 6 8 11 7—32
Bear Lake 13 11 11 10—45
3-point goals — Brown, Vanderwall, Skinner 2, Humpherys, Johnson, Crane.
