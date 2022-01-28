MISSOULA, Mont. — If Idaho men’s basketball coach Zac Claus was happy with the way his team was playing defense the past couple of weeks, he probably wasn’t thrilled with the way Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game went down.
Montana had four players score in double figures and it made more than 50 percent of its shots in an 81-62 victory against the Vandals at Dahlberg Arena.
Idaho was shorthanded, playing with just nine players and two coaches not making the trip.
“We are a little depleted right now,” coach Zac Claus said. “I just finished telling the team, ‘I love their resiliency.’ It doesn’t matter what gets thrown in our way, they keep coming back for more. We lost to a really good Montana team tonight. It wasn’t our night.”
Josh Bannan paced the Grizzlies (14-6, 7-2) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Cameron Parker tallied 15 points. Robby Beasley added 13 points and Brandon Whitney finished with 12. Former Idaho player Scott Blakney had eight points in 13 minutes off the bench for Montana, which went 32-for-59 (54.2 percent) from the field for the game and won for the 10th consecutive time on its home court.
Junior guard Trevante Anderson paced the Vandals (5-15, 2-8) with 22 points. Freshman forward Tanner Christensen added 10 points and seven rebounds, and junior guard Rashad Smith also had 10 points. But senior guard Mikey Dixon, who came into the game leading Idaho in scoring, was in foul trouble all game, didn’t score a point and was 0-for-6 from the field.
“You are going to have a night like that every so often where it is just not clicking for you,” Claus said. “We ask so much of (Dixon) physically and simply from a scoring standpoint, and every once in a while the shots don’t go for you. If I know that young man at all, I know he will be raring to go come Saturday.”
The Vandals trailed 32-18 with 3:47 remaining in the first half, but they rallied. Senior guard Nolan Bertain started the push with a 3-pointer with 3:20 to go, and a layup from junior forward Michael Hanshaw 38 seconds later pulled Idaho to within nine. Montana would hit a 3 at the 1:56 mark, but the Grizzlies were shut out from there as the Vandals scored the final six points of the half, including four from Anderson, to pull to 35-29 at intermission.
However, Montana scored the first four points of the second half to knock its lead back to double digits. Anderson hit a pair of free throws with 18:48 to go that trimmed the gap to 39-31. But the Grizzlies got it back to double digits soon after and their lead hovered between 10 and 14 points for the better part of the next six minutes.
Christensen’s layup with 12:08 left got Idaho within 54-46, but that was close as the Vandals would get as Montana scored the next nine points to increase its lead to 17.
Idaho next plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at Montana State.
IDAHO (5-15, 2-8)
Christensen 4-7 2-8 10, T.Anderson 8-14 4-6 22, Dixon 0-6 0-0 0, Kilgore 1-3 0-0 2, King 2-3 2-2 6, Quinnett 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 3-6 4-4 10, Bertain 2-3 0-2 5, Hanshaw 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-51 12-22 62.
MONTANA (14-6, 7-2)
M.Anderson 1-2 2-2 4, Bannan 7-13 3-3 18, Carter-Hollinger 1-2 0-0 2, Beasley 5-10 2-2 13, Whitney 6-10 0-2 12, Parker 5-7 3-4 15, Martin 3-5 2-2 9, Blakney 4-6 0-0 8, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Vazquez 0-1 0-0 0, Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 12-15 81.
Halftime: Montana, 35-29. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 4-12 (T.Anderson 2-4, Bertain 1-2, Quinnett 1-4, Dixon 0-1, Kilgore 0-1), Montana 5-16 (Parker 2-2, Bannan 1-3, Beasley 1-3, Martin 1-3, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Wetzel 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Owens 0-2). Fouled Out: Carter-Hollinger. Rebounds: Idaho 31 (Christensen 7), Montana 30 (Bannan 9). Assists: Idaho 7 (T.Anderson 3), Montana 12 (Parker 4). Total Fouls: Idaho 17, Montana 19. A: 3,014 (7,321).