A dynamic two-way player from the Camas Prairie has earned a distinction not many from the area are bestowed.
Cole Martin, a senior at Cottonwood’s Prairie High School, was named late Tuesday to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team. He’s one of 1,000 players the publication honored, but the only Idahoan.
“It was probably because our team had such a great season,” Martin figured of why he was selected. “I think that deserves recognition.”
Martin had a lot to do with it. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was the 2019 Idaho Class 1A Division I player of the year.
He ran for 1,600 yards and 24 touchdowns as a versatile back for the 11-0 Pirates, averaging almost 11 yards per carry in his first season in the spotlight. He could create space in traffic with a quick step and a jolt of speed, and likes nothing more but to stymie would-be tacklers with a stiff arm.
“I was just playing football,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking of (any accolades, or stats), just playing to the best of my abilities.
“Outside, I’ll be a little more elusive, and inside, have a little more power. I’m always trying to get a bigger play.”
Martin’s production was considerable in 2019, and that was with him sitting out several quarters because of the wide margin in Prairie’s victories. Coach Ryan Hasselstrom estimated he could’ve recorded more than 2,000 yards if he’d played 11 full games.
“Watching his film, it definitely stands out — he sets up blocks, makes great cuts, and accelerates out of his cuts,” Hasselstrom said. “He’s becoming smarter every day. You look at his progression last year, he used his speed to get away from everyone. But he’s started to run through tackles, and make better reads.”
Also splitting time at defensive back and linebacker, Martin accumulated 58 tackles — with 48 of those being solo stops — including 3½ for loss and one sack. He led the team with six interceptions; scooped up one fumble, and caused two others.
“I like to be an ‘everything’ type of guy,” he acknowledged.
Martin was, in fact, a do-it-all skill player. He had six receptions for 249 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per grab, and caught four touchdown passes.
Martin also was a first-team All-Whitepine League honoree at running back and defensive back.
He made his presence felt most down the stretch at State.
After earning a first-round bye, the Pirates rolled past Raft River 60-26 on Nov. 8, with Martin running 26 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the first quarter when Prairie sprinted to a 24-8 lead.
In a state semifinal Nov. 15 against Oakley, Martin racked up 203 yards rushing and three total touchdowns as the Pirates rolled past the Hornets 50-22. His defensive aptitude also was felt, as he finished with nine tackles and returned a fumble 41 yards for a score.
But clearly, Martin saved his best for the Nov. 22 final. Although he was held to 127 yards rushing, Martin scored three times — twice in the first quarter — as Prairie handled Lost Rivers 26-6. His 9-yard sprint in the third quarter provided the final margin as the Pirates won the state title for the third time in the past six seasons.
He added an interception to cap off the Pirates’ dominant outing.
“It’s a little bit of everything — the coaching staff is great, everyone gets along and we all worked hard,” Martin said of Prairie’s season. “It’s just a football town, and that motivates you to play better.”
In the breakdown of Martin, SI said he “sticks out like a sore thumb in Idaho 8-man football. He’s running by everybody, catching our eyes in doing so.”
The magazine projects him to be a linebacker at the next level, saying, “If he adds 20 more pounds he could make a career out of neutralizing tight ends and running backs in college.”
Martin said he’d be open to either position, and recently has honed in on building more muscle. He said he’d greatly welcome the opportunity to play college football, and will be weighing his options in the near future. He’s looking to go into the construction management field.
“At first, I was a little in awe — small town, and to be the only Idaho kid on it, that’s cool,” Hasselstrom said. “But it doesn’t surprise me a lot. I think he could be a D-I football player. He has the size, speed and strength. It’s just neat they picked him out. He’s done a lot of work on highlight reels and getting his recruiting information out.”
Martin will be expected to shoulder more of the load as a captain in his final year at Prairie in a more ground-oriented offense, Hasselstrom noted.
“And he wants that,” Hasselstrom said.
Added Martin, looking ahead to his senior year: “I want to be better than last season, win another state title and be the first team to two-peat here, and the first class that’s ever won three.”