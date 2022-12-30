Shooting goes south for Idaho men in loss

Idaho senior guard Divant'e Moffitt looks to shoot as Montana State's Jubrile Belo defends during Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Mont. Moffitt finished with 19 points for the Vandals.

 Idaho Athletics

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Idaho men’s basketball team found itself in an unusual situation Thursday: unable to make baskets.

The Vandals were just 9-for-26 (34.6%) from the field in the first half and couldn’t recover in falling 72-58 to Montana State in the Big Sky Conference opener for the two teams at Worthington Arena.

