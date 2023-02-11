Sherrod helps No. 25 Colorado hold off WSU women

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker drives past Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod during Friday's Pac-12 Conference game at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

 WSU Athletics

BOULDER, Colo. — Jaylyn Sherrod matched her career high of 27 points and Tayanna Jones had a steal in the paint with two seconds left as No. 25 Colorado held off Washington State to complete a season sweep, 71-68 on Friday in a Pac-12 Conference game at the CU Events Center.

“The zone just killed us in the end,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We just didn’t handle their pressure. It’s a hard place to place. They’re physical, we threw the ball away and we didn’t score enough in the end. It’s too bad. It’s just unfortunate that we played such a good game and didn’t handle the zone well.”

