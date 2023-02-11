Sherrod helps No. 25 Colorado hold off WSU women

BOULDER, Colo. — Jaylyn Sherrod matched her career high of 27 points and Tayanna Jones had a steal in the paint with two seconds left as No. 25 Colorado held off Washington State to complete a season sweep, 71-68 on Friday in a Pac-12 Conference game at the CU Events Center.
“The zone just killed us in the end,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We just didn’t handle their pressure. It’s a hard place to place. They’re physical, we threw the ball away and we didn’t score enough in the end. It’s too bad. It’s just unfortunate that we played such a good game and didn’t handle the zone well.”
Colorado had lost its past two games with the Cougars at home and Washington State came into the game on a program-record six-game road win streak.
The Buffaloes trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter, but Sherrod scored at the basket, then knocked down a 3-pointer to kick-start a 14-3 run and capped it with a layup with 5:14 left to take a 57-55 lead. Washington State answered with 3-pointers from freshman guard Astera Tuhina and senior guard Johanna Teder. After Sherrod scored on a layup, junior center Jessica Clarke added a layup to take a 63-59 lead with 3:20 left.
Quay Miller’s two free throws put Colorado in front, 67-65, but Teder hit again from 3 to put the Cougars in front with a minute left to play. Sherrod closed the game out with four consecutive free throws, including a pair after Miller stripped Clarke in the paint.
Sherrod hit 10-of-12 from the field and was 6-of-7 from the line for the Buffaloes (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12). Frida Foreman finished with 14 points and Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
“(Sherrod) is just dang good,” Ethridge said. “You have to come off of somebody. We couldn’t keep her in front (of us), so we made a lot of mistakes. She’s just a good player.”
Charlisse Leger-Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (16-8, 6-7). Teder had 13 points and six assists and Clarke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Washington State plays at No. 7 Utah at 11 a.m. Pacific on Sunday.