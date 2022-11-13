BOISE — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, Max Rice also scored 15 points to help Boise State beat Washington State 71-61 on Saturday in the Capital City Classic at Idaho Central Arena.
“We knew this was going to be a bloodbath because that’s kind of how they play,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “I was proud of the way we competed and battled back in the second half, but you can’t have three assists and 15 turnovers and think you are going to win on the road.”
Boise State (1-1) also beat Washington State 58-52 last season at Spokane Arena and now is 4-4 all-time against the Cougars.
TJ Bamba and Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers before Bamba made a layup to give Washington State an 8-0 lead about three minutes into the game. Rice scored the next five points and Tyson Degenhart hit a 3 that capped an 11-0 run with 11:17 left in the first half and Boise State never again trailed.
Bamba led Washington State (1-1) with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Mouhamed Gueye added 12 points and Powell finished with 10 and seven rebounds.
“(Bamba) was able to get in there and make baskets and make some plays,” Smith said. “He played hard, but he’s also taking on Shaver, so he’s pulling double duty. He has to guard the ball and then count on him to make some big plays.”
The Cougars shot just 34.9 percent (22-of-63) from the field, including 6-of-26 (23.1 percent) from behind the arc.
Bamba hit his final 3 to tie it at 48 with 8:48 to play but Shaver answered with a layup, Lukas Milner added a layup and an alley-oop dunk from Naje Smith — both following Washington State turnovers — before Milner found Smith for a layup that made it 56-48 with 5:36 left.
Degenhart added 14 points — including a conventional three-point play in the closing minutes that snapped a 6-0 run by the Cougars — for Boise State. Smith had 12 points and three blocks and Milner finished with 10 points.
Junior forward DJ Rodman had a career-high 14 rebounds to lead the Cougars. It broke his previous high of 10 against Northern Colorado on Dec. 18, 2021.
Washington State next plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie View A&M.