BOISE — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, Max Rice also scored 15 points to help Boise State beat Washington State 71-61 on Saturday in the Capital City Classic at Idaho Central Arena.

“We knew this was going to be a bloodbath because that’s kind of how they play,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “I was proud of the way we competed and battled back in the second half, but you can’t have three assists and 15 turnovers and think you are going to win on the road.”

Tags

Recommended for you