Sharpshooting Cougars topple Beavers

PULLMAN — A trio of Cougars combined to go 8-of-14 from 3-point range as Washington State held Oregon State to just six points in the first quarter in a 58-51 Pac-12 women’s basketball victory Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.
Playing for the first time in 10 days, the Cougars (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) built a nine-point lead three minutes into the second quarter when junior center Bella Murekatete’s layup made it 20-11 on an assist from senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker.
The duo finished with 11 points apiece, but it was junior guard Johanna Teder who led the way with 17 points.
Teder and Leger-Walker each went 3-of-6 from outside and Ula Motuga went 2-of-2 from 3 on a solid shooting night for WSU. Motuga finished with 10 points as the fourth Coug starter in double figures.
Conversely, the Beavers (9-5, 2-2) were a measly 1-of-12 (8.3 percent) from beyond the arc.
“Just thought it was a great 40-minute game from us,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Obviously had some highs and lows in it. I thought we managed the game incredibly well.”
WSU led for more than 37 minutes, but Oregon State opened the third quarter with six straight points to tie it at 25. WSU responded with its own 6-0 run and never trailed the rest of the way, leading by as many as 13 in the fourth.
The Beavers received a game-high 10 points from Talia von Oelhoffen as their only player in double figures.
The 51 points were a season-low for OSU, which has scored 52 points twice and 53 once.
For WSU, Krystal Leger-Walker had an all-around game with a team-high six assists and a tie for the team high with six rebounds. Her sister and the team’s leading scorer this season, sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, tallied nine points.
Next up, WSU hosts rival Washington in an Apple Cup showdown at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
“It’s so exhausting to get a win,” Ethridge said. “I know our team is exhausted, but I thought they were so good on the defensive end. That carried us.”
OREGON STATE (9-5, 2-2)
von Oelhoffen 4-14 2-2 10, Brown 3-7 2-2 8, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Kampschroeder 1-3 1-2 3, Corosdale 0-2 2-2 2, Marotte 2-4 3-3 7, Codding 3-8 1-3 7, Mack 2-7 0-0 4, Mannen 1-2 0-0 3, Mitrovic 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 19-56 12-16 51.
WASHINGTON STATE (11-6, 3-3)
Teder 4-9 6-7 17, K. Leger-Walker 4-12 0-0 11, Murekatete 5-8 1-2 11, Motuga 4-5 0-0 10, C. Leger-Walker 3-13 3-3 9, Wallack 0-3 0-0 0, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 10-12 58.
Oregon State 6 13 16 16—51
Washington State 12 13 17 16—58
3-point goals — Oregon State 1-12 (Mannen 1-2, von Oelhoffen 0-3, Brown 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-1, Corosdale 0-1, Codding 0-2, Mack 0-2), Washington State 8-20 (Teder 3-6, K. Leger-Walker 3-6, Motuga 2-2, C. Leger-Walker 0-3, Wallack 0-1, Sarver 0-2). Rebounds — Oregon State 40 (Corosdale 9), Washington State 34 (K. Leger-Walker, Motuga, Murekatete 6). Assists — Oregon State 7 (Kampschroeder Corosdale 2), Washington State 17 (K. Leger-Walker 6). Total fouls — Oregon State 14, Washington State 16. Technical — Motuga. A — 654.