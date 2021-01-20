COTTONWOOD — Lapwai’s established brand of driving, crosscourt-racing offense is daunting to face. It’s no wonder why opponents often put the emphasis there — limiting their turnovers and those easy layups that come with them.
But once foes start to ease off the perimeter, the Wildcat boys’ basketball team quickly reminds them of another of its many scoring specialties.
Lapwai drained nine 3-pointers in the first half, hitting five consecutively during one second-quarter stretch. The sharpshooting Wildcats erupted on Whitepine League Division I rival Prairie, blasting the host Pirates 94-60 on Tuesday in Cottonwood to remain unbeaten in WPL play.
“Once you see one go in, they’re contagious, and that’s what it was tonight,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, whose team went into the break 9-of-13 from distance and finished 13-for-25.
“We saw one go in, they kept feeding off that and it didn’t stop.”
Star junior Lapwai guard Titus Yearout stared down his defender, then rattled in a contested 3 late in the first. He hit two more, back-to-back, from way downtown early in the second as Lapwai (9-3, 8-0) stormed to a 27-point halftime lead.
Yearout, who had four 3s, showed off his vertical jump on an alley-oop layin to open the third, and dazzled with next-level handles throughout. He was almost unguardable when rushing to the basket too, and posted a game-high 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, adding two blocks.
Sophomore guard Terrell Ellenwood-Jones buried buzzer-beating 3s to close the first half and third quarter. He finished with 16 points (making four 3s) five rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Breakout freshman Kase Wynott had a balanced showing, totaling 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting, chipping in five rebounds and four assists.
“We have some players who can take over games, but we need everyone to contribute,” Eastman said. “When they do, it’s a fun thing to watch.”
Junior post AJ Ellenwood grabbed six rebounds and swatted away four Prairie attempts to highlight Lapwai’s defensive effort.
All nine Wildcats who played scored. Lapwai, who is the top-ranked team in the state in Class 1A Division I, had 18 assists and was 36-for-60 (60 percent) shooting from the field.
“Each of these kids put in extra time working on their shots,” Eastman said. “We’ve been having trouble on offense lately. It just hasn’t been as consistent as normal, so it’s nice to have a game like that, where each kid makes some shots and you see some smiles on their faces, some more confidence.”
Lapwai had tallied four takeaways and two blocks after two minutes, zooming out to a 13-0 lead. The visitors leaned on a big advantage in length — at each position on the court — and capped several penetration plays with nifty baskets to fashion a comfortable lead before making Prairie (8-3, 4-2) pay from beyond the arc.
“That was probably my fault. I wanted (Lapwai) to step back and shoot the 3. Of course, you live and die by it,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said. “You’ve got to coach to strengths. I didn’t want them to get the ball inside, and get easy layins and see their shots go in.
“They were lights-out. That’s tough to defend. Our goal was to shut them down on drives. We didn’t do it as well as I wanted, but we did better than the first time we played them (a 28-point Prairie loss on Dec. 8).”
The Pirates had a decent day offensively, but the Wildcats were plain smoldering en route to a 56-point first half, during which they shot 21-for-32 (65.6 percent).
Prairie, which entered No. 5 in the state, went 21-for-52 from the floor overall and had three players score in double figures — juniors Zach Rambo (17 points) and Lane Schumacher (16), and senior Tyler Wemhoff (11). Wemhoff and sophomore Shane Hanson each had seven rebounds.
LAPWAI (9-3, 8-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 0-0 16, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 9, Titus Yearout 11 0-0 26, Chris Brown 1 1-2 3, Jenz Kash Kash 1 0-0 3, JC Sobotta 2 2-2 6, Kase Wynott 7 4-4 20, Ahlius Yearout 1 0-0 3, AJ Ellenwood 3 2-2 8. Totals 36 9-10 94.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-3, 4-2)
Cole Schlader 1 2-2 4, Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 4 8-8 17, Lane Schumacher 6 1-2 16, Tyler Wemhoff 5 0-2 11, Shane Hanson 3 1-2 7, Brody Hasselstrom 2 0-1 5. Totals 21 12-17 60.
Lapwai 30 26 29 9—94
Prairie 12 17 17 14—60
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 4, T. Yearout 4, Wynott 2, A. Yearout, Taylor, Kash Kash, Schumacher 3, Rambo, Wemhoff, Hasselstrom.
