The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team was deadly efficient from the field, with five players in double figures Friday blowing past Northwest 103-57 in a Cascade Conference game at the Activity Center.
“Really pleased with our guys and their attention to detail,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Tonight was ultimately a result of the week we had in practice and preparing.”
The Warriors (8-1, 2-0), who are ranked No. 20 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, hit more than 60 percent of their shots in each half, were more accurate from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes, and left the Eagles (3-3, 1-1) in the dust in the first four minutes of the contest.
No player accumulated more than 23 minutes of playing time for LCSC, but none had to. The Warriors scored 15 of the game’s first 19 points and went on cruise control from there.
Freshman guard Silas Bennion led LCSC with 16 points and five assists. Senior forward Kevin Baker added 15 points. Freshman guard Teagen Hoard came off the bench to score 12 points, with a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range, in 12 minutes of action. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson tallied 11 points and freshman forward Oreon Courntey chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
“Silas was great at leading us and everything flowed out of his focused play,” Johnson said.
Rayvaughn Bolton paced Northwest with nine points.
The Warriors went 43-for-67 (64.2 percent) from the field for the game, including 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) from distance. LCSC was more efficient in the first half, making 22 of its 33 shots (66.7 percent), including 9-of-12 (75 percent) from beyond the arc.
The Warriors held commanding advantages in rebounds (50-24), assists (19-8), bench points (45-25) and points in the paint (52-20).
Baker scored the first five points of the game. Stevenson hit a 3 and a layup, senior forward Al Sommerfield hit a 3 and Courtney finished a layup that put LCSC in front 15-4 at the 15:24 of the first half.
It got no better for Northwest from there. At one point, the Warriors held a 31-point advantage late in the first half before LCSC went into the locker room up 55-27. The Warriors held a lead as large as 49 points before the final margin.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at home against Evergreen State.
“(It was) good to get contributions from everyone,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a quick turnaround and need to find a way to be just dialed in tomorrow.”
NORTHWEST (3-3, 1-1)
Davis 3-8 0-0 6, Chatman 3-12 1-2 7, Bolton 4-8 0-3 9, Drinkwine 1-5 2-3 5, Sparks 2-5 1-3 5, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Akaka 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Langstraat 2-2 1-1 5, Paulsen 1-4 0-0 2, Newman 2-4 0-0 5, Corwin 2-2 0-0 6, Powerll 1-4 0-0 2, Sharpe 1-3 1-3 3. Totals 23-61 6-15 57.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (8-1, 2-0)
Stevenson 5-7 0-0 11, Bennion 6-8 2-2 16, Courtney 5-8 0-3 10, Baker 6-9 2-2 15, Sommerfield 2-4 0-0 6, Ellison 3-5 0-0 7, Stockton 3-5 0-0 6, Sapwell 2-5 0-0 5, Hoard 4-4 0-0 12, Newsom 4-5 0-0 8, Abram 1-1 0-0 2, Warren 2-5 0-0 5, Meske 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-67 4-7 103.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 55-27. 3-point goals — Northwest 5-18 (Corwin 2-2, Drinkwine 1-1, Bolton 1-2, Newman 1-2, Akaka 0-1, Brown 0-1, Powell 0-2, Paulsen 0-3, Chatman 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 13-21 (Hoard 4-4, Sommerfield 2-2, Bennion 2-3, Stevenson 1-2, Baker 1-2, Ellison 1-2, Sapwell 1-3, Warren 1-3). Rebounds — Northwest 24 (Sparks 4), Lewis-Clark State 50 (Courtney 9). Assists — Northwest 8 (Chatman 3), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Bennion 5). Total fouls — Northwest 11, Lewis-Clark State 16. A — 433.