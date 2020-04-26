Several take home NIAHOF honors

COEUR D’ALENE — Athletes, teams and coaches from several area high schools, the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College were announced as winners Saturday for the annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards.
The organization honors District I-II high school athletes, coaches and teams for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from Idaho, LCSC and North Idaho College. The awards cover the 2019 academic spring season and the 2019-20 academic fall and winter seasons.
Nominations for each category are reviewed by the hall of fame committee, which selects finalists for each category. A winner is then selected.
The area had several take home top honors in the major categories.
Kendrick’s Mya Brown shared the Class 1A-3A girls’ athlete of the year honor with Timberlake’s Brooke Jessen. Brown, a senior, was a three-sport standout in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was tabbed the Whitepine League 1A-Division II player of the year.
In the 1A-3A boys’ team of the year category, Prairie’s football team shared the honor with Lakeside’s basketball team. The Pirates were a dominant force on the field, rolling to an 11-0 season and winning their games by an average of 60 points. Their closest game came in the Idaho Class 1A Division I final, when they beat Lost Rivers 26-6 on Nov. 22 at the Kibbie Dome.
Lapwai’s Ada Marks won girls’ coach of the year honors in 1A-3A after leading the Wildcats to a 25-1 record and the school’s state record 10th championship after turmoil before the start of the season led to her elevation.
Eric Spencer was set to lead the team this season, but just days before the campaign was to begin, Spencer submitted his resignation to the Lapwai School District amid controversy.
Potlatch baseball coach Jim Shepherd shared the boys’ 1A-3A honor with Lakeside basketball coach James Twoteeth. Shepherd piloted the the Loggers to a 21-2 record and the Class 1A state title. Potlatch outscored the opposition 25-0, including a 13-0 win in the May 18, 2019, final against host school Glenns Ferry.
LCSC’s Cole Olsen was the male college athlete of the year. Olsen, a junior from Clearwater Valley, placed fourth in the nation in the NAIA national cross country meet Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Wash., and was sixth at the NAIA national indoor track meet in the 3,000 on March 7 in Brookings, S.D.
The Warrior men’s basketball team earned the team of the year honor. LCSC finished 29-3 and won the Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament titles in its final year in the league. The Warriors rose as high as No. 3 in the country in the coaches’ Top 25 poll and finished sixth.
The Idaho women’s basketball team and coach Jon Newlee earned their respective awards as team and coach of the year.
The Vandals finished the season on a seven-game winning streak and went 22-9 overall and 15-5 in the Big Sky Conference, earning the No. 2 seed in the league’s tournament. They were set to take on top-seeded Montana State in the March 13 tournament final when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world.
In 12 seasons with the Vandals, Newlee has won more games than any other Idaho coach in history (213) and for the second consecutive season led the team to 22 victories.
Mike Collins took home the men’s college coach of the year honor. He helped lead the Warriors to their best finish in school history at the NAIA national cross country meet as No. 7 LCSC finished third in the country as a team. It was the ninth consecutive team a Collins-led team finished in the top 10 of the national meet.
Previously, five individuals were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame. Those who were selected were Idaho women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young, former Coeur d’Alene High School and University of Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke), and long-time high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund, who is from Lewiston. Those five will be inducted into the Hall in 2021.
Here are the area’s finalists for each award, with winners indicated in bold:
Boys’ golf
Bryden Brown, Moscow
Girls’ golf
Makena Rauch, Moscow
Boys’ track (Class 1A-3A)
Cooper Hewett, Kendrick; Eric Perry, Orofino
Girls’ track (Class 4A-5A)
Jennah Carpenter, Lewiston
Girls’ track (Class 1A-3A)
Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick
Boys’ tennis
Austin Gomez, Lewiston; Derek Wendt, Moscow; Trayse Mangun, Clearwater Valley
Girls’ tennis
Chloe Dame, Grangeville
Softball (Class 4A-5A)
Samantha Mader, Lewiston
Softball (Class 1A-3A)
Nicole Sparano, Orofino; Megan Brocke, Kendrick; Mikacia Bartosz, Genesee
Baseball (Class 4A-5A)
Tyson Wallace, Lewiston
Baseball (Class 1A-3A)
Chase Adkison, Grangeville; Brayden Turcott, Orofino; Kyle Lynas, Potlatch
Boys’ soccer
Nikko Vega, Lewiston; Evan Odberg, Moscow
Boys’ cross country
Caden Byrer, Lewiston; Korben Bujnicki, Moscow
Girls’ cross country
Laurel Hicke, Moscow
Volleyball (Class 4A-5A)
Peyton Claus, Moscow
Volleyball (Class 1A-3A)
Trinity Teel, Orofino; Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Eliza Olson, Kendrick
Football (Class 4A-5A)
Chad Redinger, Moscow
Football (Class 1A-3A)
Zack Forsmann, Grangeville; Cole Martin, Prairie; Derik Shears, Prairie; Dillon Sperber, Genesee; Chase Burke, Kendrick
Boys’ swimming
Isaac Pimentel, Moscow
Girls’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)
Camden Berger, Grangeville; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Mya Brown, Kendrick
Boys’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)
Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos
Wrestling (Class 4A-5A)
Tristan Bremer, Lewiston
Wrestling (Class 1A-3A)
Kelton Saad, Potlatch
Girls’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Kendrick softball, Troy volleyball, Lapwai basketball
Boys’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Prairie football, Potlatch baseball
Girls’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Morgan LeBlanc, Kendrick softball; Deborah Blazzard, Troy volleyball; Ada Marks, Lapwai basketball
Boys’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Ryan Hasselstrom, Prairie football; Jim Shepherd, Potlatch baseball
Girls’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Kwate, Morgan Blazzard, Brown.
Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 4A-5A)
Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Redinger
Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Yearout, Hewett
Female athlete of the year
Tori Edwards, LCSC volleyball; Sophie Hausmann, Idaho golf; Marianna Petrei, Idaho tennis
Male athlete of the year
Cole Olsen, LCSC cross country/track; Darren Trainor, LCSC baseball; Jeff Cotton, Idaho football; Trevon Allen, Idaho basketball
Women’s team of the year
Idaho basketball
Men’s team of the year
LCSC cross country, LCSC basketball
Women’s coach of the year
Jon Newlee, Idaho basketball
Men’s coach of the year
Mike Collins, LCSC cross country; Austin Johnson, LCSC basketball