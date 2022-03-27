COEUR D’ALENE — Athletes, teams and coaches from 29 high schools and three colleges in northern Idaho have been selected as finalists for the 60th annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards, it was announced.
The award winners will be announced at the annual banquet, which is set for 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort and will take place along with the induction ceremonies for the North Idaho Hall of Fame. The featured speaker for the event is former University of Idaho running back and current New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas, who will be inducted as well that night.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the banquet an hour after that.
The North Idaho Hall of Fame awards honor high school athletes, coaches and teams in District I and II for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from the University of Idaho, North Idaho College and Lewis-Clark State College. The awards cover the 2021 spring season as well as the 2021-22 fall and winter seasons.
Also during the evening, the second Hagadone High Character award winners will be announced. A female and male athlete from each school is honored. The award is named after Duane Hagadone, who founded the NIAHOF. It recognizes a student-athlete who excelled in the classroom and as a teammate; has outstanding work ethic and integrity, displays sportsmanship and true character in all walks of life, and is just an all-around good individual. Civic and community involvement is a plus.
Each finalist receives a certificate and the winners also earn a plaque. The athlete, coach and team of the year awards for high school and college receive trophies.
All finalists receive one free ticket to the banquet. To receive the ticket, the finalist needs to register online by going to nihof.org and clicking on the registration button by 5 p.m. April 11.
For parents, relatives, friends and others who want to attend the banquet, tickets are $31.75 apiece and must be purchased in advance, also at nihof.org and clicking on the purchase ticket button. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis and the event, which attracted more than 600 last year, is expected to sell out.
Finalists for each award are as follows:
BOYS GOLF
Parker Freeman, Coeur d’Alene; Jack Seibly, Lewiston; Cole Jaworski, Coeur d’Alene; Bryden Brown, Moscow; Stephen Paul, Kellogg; Archie Rauenhorst, Kellogg; Cole Reuter, Clark Fork.
GIRLS GOLF
Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Braylyn Bayer, Bonners Ferry; Avery Bayer, Bonners Ferry; Cali Iacolucci, Bonners Ferry; Izzy Hillard, Timberlake.
BOYS TENNIS
Austin Gomez, Lewiston; Dylan Gomez, Lewiston; Marwan Warnick, Lakeland; Josh Francis, Clearwater Valley; Wesley Simko, Clark Fork; Blaine Williams, Clark Fork.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rylei Carper, Lewiston; Audrey Judson, Coeur d’Alene Malika Warnick, Lakeland; Lauren Faulkner, Coeur d’Alene Charter.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A-5A
Phoebe Schultze, Lake City; Sam Mader, Lewiston; Kahlea Dumas, Post Falls; Taryn Barney, Lewiston; Alyssa Krause, Post Falls; Haylee Smith, Lakeland.
CLASS 1A-3A
Bernie Carhart, Timberlake; Peyton Lindley, Timberlake; Taci Watkins, St. Maries; Camden Barger, Grangeville; Jenna Holder, St. Maries; Rebecca Butterfield, Potlatch.
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A-5A
Marcus Manzardo, Lake City; Cole Rutherford, Post Falls; Alex Karns, Coeur d’Alene; Christopher Ricard, Lewiston; Max Thielbar, Sandpoint; Avery Bosch, Sandpoint; Barrett Abendroth, Moscow.
CLASS 1A-3A
Bo Bateman, Bonners Ferry; Tommy Reynolds, Grangeville; Blake Schoo, Grangeville; Jack Johnson, Genesee; Preston Boyer, Kendrick; Dalton Ross, Prairie; Bodie Norman, Kamiah.
BOYS TRACK
CLASS 4A-5A
Braden Kappen, Sandpoint; Isaac Ballew, Post Falls; Rusty Lee, Sandpoint; Riley Siegford, Lakeland; Chase Berg, Post Falls.
CLASS 1A-3A
Preston Amerman, Clearwater Valley; Charles Henslee, Bonners Ferry; Brady Cox, Kamiah; Jace Sams, Kamiah; Reid Thomas, Orofino; London Kirk, Deary.
GIRLS TRACK
CLASS 4A-5A
Angelyca Chapman, Lake City; Madigan Kelly, Lewiston; Jennah Carpenter, Lewiston; Taylor Petz, Sandpoint; Lily Phenicie, Coeur d’Alene; Samantha Wood, Post Falls; Erika Edmundson, Sandpoint.
CLASS 1A-3A
Jenna Craven, Timberlake; Sydnie Zywina, Orofino; Lindi Kessinger, Orofino; Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake; Kiley Cutler, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Kaylynn Johnson, Orofino; Isabelle Raasch, Troy.
BOYS SOCCER
Kael McGowan, Post Falls; Noah Janzen, Lake City; MTeddy Kessler, Lewiston; Nolan Angell, Sandpoint; Walker Jump, Lake City; Nick Eastman, Bonners Ferry; Brandon Chavez, Coeur d’Alene Charter.
GIRLS SOCCER
Georgia Whitehead, Lake City; Elliotte Kortus, Lake City; Taytum Curtis, Lake City; Myah Reitz, Coeur d’Alene; Piper Frank, Sandpoint; Rebekah Hines, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Lucy Simpson, Timberlake; Morgan Burt, Bonners Ferry.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Jacob King, Coeur d’Alene; Max-Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene; Kobe Wessels, Lewiston; Nathan Roche, Sandpoint; Zach Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
McKenna Kozeluh, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Annastasia Peters, Post Falls; Samantha Wood, Post Falls; Clara Stephens, Lake City; Sara Casebolt, Logos.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4A-5A
Kylie Munday, Post Falls; Morgan Moran, Lewiston; HanNah Stoddard, Lake City; Addie Kiefer, Lakeland; Morgan Claus, Moscow; Ellie Carlson, Lakeland
CLASS 1A-3A
Hailey Cheney, Kellogg; Riley Schwartz, Orofino; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Riley Valley, Wallace; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Paige Valliere, Clark Fork.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Riley Taylor, Lake City; Pema Anain, Lake City; Ryleigh Banner, Sandpoint; Emily Ballard, Sandpoint; Gabrielle Garasky, Lake City.
BOYS SWIMMING
Logan Robillard, Lake City; Reid Johnson, Moscow; Micah Wolbrecht, Moscow; Hayden Leavitt, Sandpoint; Caleb Norling, Sandpoint; Mason Groth, Coeur d’Alene; Ethan Baird, Moscow; Luke Mastroberardino, Lewiston.
FOOTBALL
CLASS 4A-5A
Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene; Zach Clark, Post Falls; Jace McKarcher, Lewiston; Cameren Cope, Coeur d’Alene; Gerrit Cox, Sandpoint; Parker Pettit, Sandpoint; Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Zach Johnson, Lake City; Jaxson Washington, Coeur d’Alene.
CLASS 1A-3A
James Billingsley, Timberlake; Riply Luna, Kellogg; Kale Paslay, Timberlake; Caleb Frei, Grangeville.; Luke Trogden, Mullan/St. Regis; Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie; Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Ty Hambly, Lewis County; Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Cy Wareham, Genesee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A-5A
Capri Sims, Post Falls; Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Addie Kiefer, Lakeland; Kendell Pickford, Lake City; Katy Wessels, Lewiston.
CLASS 1A-3A
Hailey Cheney, Kellogg; Camden Barger, Grangeville; Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Jaden House, Wallace; Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Katelyn Matteson, Clark Fork.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A-5A
Kolton Mitchell, Lake City.; Jace McKarcher, Lewiston; Blake Buchanan, Lake City; Braydon Forsman, Lewiston; Jamari Simpson, Moscow; Steven Burgess, Coeur d’Alene; Bryden Brown, Moscow; Bryce Henry, Lakeland.
CLASS 1A-3A
Kolby Luna, Kellogg; Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St. Maries; Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Vander Brown, Lakeside; Ty Hambly, Highland; Luke Trogden, Mullan; Carter Sanroman, Clark Fork
BOYS WRESTLING
CLASS 4A-5A
Rider Seguine, Post Falls; Zach Macdonald, Lake City; Hoyt Hvass, Lewiston; Tristan Bremer, Lewiston; Porter Craig, Coeur d’Alene; Gunnar Guilio, Coeur d’Alene; Rylan Rogers, Coeur d’Alene
CLASS 1A-3A
Eli Richards, Bonners Ferry; Wyatt Hei, Kellogg; Stryker Huston, Timberlake; Jackson Richter, Bonners Ferry; Daring Cross, Clearwater Valley.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Skyla Zimmerman, Moscow; Lindi Kessinger, Orofino; Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene.
GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR
CLASS 4A-5A
Sandpoint golf; Lake City soccer; Lake City swimming.
CLASS 1A-3A
Bonners Ferry golf; Logos cross country; Troy volleyball; Lapwai basketball.
BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR
CLASS 4A-5A
Sandpoint soccer; Moscow swimming; Sandpoint football; Coeur d’Alene wrestling.
CLASS 1A-3A
Kellogg golf; Genesee baseball; Lapwai basketball; Kendrick football.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
CLASS 4A-5A
Mike Deprez, Sandpoint golf; Matt Ruchti, Lake City soccer; Shelly Sobek, Lake City swimming.
CLASS 1A-3A
Ralph Lotspeich, Bonners Ferry golf; Paula Casebolt, Logos cross country; Deborah Blazzard, Troy volleyball; Ada Marks, Lapwai basketball.
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
CLASS 4A-5A
Tanner French, Sandpoint soccer; Ryan Knowles, Sandpoint football; Jody Rash, Moscow swimming; Jeff Moffat, Coeur d’Alene wrestling.
CLASS 1A-3A
Simon Miller, Kellogg golf; Kevin Maurer, Genesee baseball; Zach Eastman, Lapwai basketball; Zane Hobart, Kendrick football.
GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
CLASS 4A-5A
Angela Lassen, Moscow; Katy Wessels, Lewiston; Maddy Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Angelyca Chapman, Lake City; Addie Kiefer, Lakeland.
CLASS 1A-3A
Camden Barger, Grangeville; Taci Watkins, St. Maries; Maci Smith, Grangeville; Kadence Beck, Highland; Hailey Chaney, Kellogg; Lindi Kessinger, Orofino.
BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
CLASS 4A-5A
Gunnar Guilio, Coeur d’Alene; Cameron Cope, Coeur d’Alene; Jace McKarcher, Lewiston; Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Zach Johnson, Lake City; Rusty Lee, Post Falls.
CLASS 1A-3A
Bo Bateman, Bonners Ferry; Eli Richards, Bonners Ferry; Reid Thomas, Orofino; Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Ty Hambly, Highland; Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Luke Trogden, Mullan.
COLLEGE
FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
North Idaho soccer; Idaho indoor track; Idaho soccer; Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball.
MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
North Idaho wrestling; North Idaho basketball; Lewis-Clark State cross country; Lewis-Clark State outdoor track; Idaho indoor track.
FEMALE COACH OF THE YEAR
Kelsi Parson, North Idaho soccer; Jeremy Clevenger, Idaho soccer; Brian Orr, Lewis-Clark State basketball; Kyla Lien, Lewis-Clark State golf.
MALE COACH OF THE YEAR
Ken Thompson, North Idaho soccer; Corey Symons, North Idaho men’s basketball; Mike Collins, Lewis-Clark State cross country and track; Tim Cawley, Idaho cross country and track.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Emily Stuart, North Idaho soccer; Janae Rayborn, North Idaho volleyball; Hannah Ringel, Idaho indoor track; Beyonce Bea, Idaho basketball; Callie Stevens, Lewis-Clark State basketball.
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Grady Leonard, Idaho track; Tre Walker, Idaho football; Logan Kendall, Idaho football; Brock Ephan, Lewis-Clark State baseball; Clayton VanDyke, Lewis-Clark State track; Andrew Ferreira, North Idaho soccer.