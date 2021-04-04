Several area athletes and teams are up for honors as the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame announced its high school award finalists for 2021.
A total of three girls' teams and one boys' team is up for honors, as is five females and five males for top athletes of the year.
The Hall of Fame will conduct a banquet at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. Cost to attend is $29.43, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Physical distancing and all COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The only way to attend is by going to nihof.org and clicking on the Purchase Tickets icon on the lower left-hand side of the website. Athletes and coaches who are nominated for awards receive one free ticket but must confirm they are attending with their school's athletic director. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Only fall 2020 and 2020-21 winter sports athletes will be honored because the pandemic canceled spring sports a year ago. Also, no college teams or athletes will be honored this year.
However, new this year is the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame Hagadone High Character Award, which will be presented to one male and female athlete from each high school. It is named after Duane Hagadone, who founded the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame 58 years ago. The award honors a student-athlete who excelled in the classroom and as a teammate; has outstanding work ethic and integrity; displays sportsmanship and true character in all walks of life.
Also during the event, four individuals will be inducted into the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame. The previously announced inductees are former University of Idaho football players Jason Shelt and Rob Young, former Coeur d’Alene High and University of Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke), and former North Idaho College and Washington State athlete and high school coach Dick Schultz.
Finalists for major girls' awards include Prairie and Kendrick basketball and Genesee volleyball; Moscow's Angela Lassen as Class 4A-5A top athlete; Orofino's Sydnie Zywina, Genesee's Claira Osborne and Kendrick's Rose Steward and Erin Morgan for Class 1A-3A top athlete.
Finalists for major boys' awards include Lapwai basketball and Logos country; the Wildcats' Zachary Eastman for coach of the year; Lewiston's Kash Lang and Moscow's Benny Kitchel and Tyler Skinner for Class 4A-5A top athlete; and Deary's Brayden Stapleton and Kendrick's Ty Koepp for Class 1A-3A top athlete.
All of the award categories and finalists follow:
GIRLS' SOCCER — Abbie Lyman, Coeur d'Alene; Ava Jakich-Kunze, Moscow; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Sarah Hines, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Riley Jo Anderson, Coeur d’Alene Charter
BOYS' SOCCER — Aidan O'Halloran, Post Falls; Chris Swider, Coeur d'Alene; Logan Koller, Post Falls; Dylan Parker, Lewiston; Zander Moore, Sandpoint; Chris Koch, Sandpoint; Daniel Walker, Bonners Ferry.
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY — Sammie Wood, Post Falls; Annastasia Peters, Post Falls; Alahna Lien, Post Falls; Kaley Bohl, Post Falls; Angelyca Chapman, Lake City; Anna Marie Dance, Coeur d’Alene.
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY — Nikolai Braedt, Sandpoint; Brycen Kempton, Post Falls; Alex Peters, Post Falls; Logan Davis, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Jett Lucas, Sandpoint; Carson Sellers, Timberline.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
5A-4A— Sarah Wilkey, Coeur d’Alene; Jaya Miller, Lake City; Tanai Jenkins, Lake City; Katy Ryan, Lakeland; Olivia Cooper, Lakeland;Gabby Hicks, Sandpoint.
3A-1A — Hailey Cheney, Kellogg; Brooke Jessen, Timberlake; Sydnie Zywina, Orofino; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Rose Steward, Kendrick; Hannah Miller, Highland.
GIRLS' SWIMMING — Helen Schumaker, Moscow; Kate Bokowy, Sandpoint; Kaya Wright, Sandpoint; Natasha Astrauskas, Post Falls; Ally Crossland, Moscow.
BOYS' SWIMMING — Logan Robillard, Lake City; Lance Mielke, Lake City; Isaac Pimentel, Moscow; Caleb Norling, Sandpoint; Reid Johnson, Moscow; Hayden Leavitt, Sandpoint.
FOOTBALL
5A-4A — Jack Prka, Coeur d'Alene; Tommy Hauser, Post Falls; Kaden Cripps, Post Falls; Zach Johnson, Lake City; Cameren Cope, Coeur d'Alene; Gunner Giulio, Coeur d'Alene; Jackson Kohal, Coeur d'Alene; Jonah Ellis, Moscow; Parker Pettit, Sandpoint; Tag Benefield, Sandpoint; Wes Benefield, Sandpoint; Chad Redinger, Moscow.
3A-1A — Luke Fortin, Timberlake; Caleb Frei, Grangeville; Eli Gibson, St. Maries; Dean Johnson, Prairie; Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie; Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Luke Trogden, Mullan/St. Regis; Adam Ball, Mullan/St. Regis.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
5A-4A — Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City; Kaylee Banks, Sandpoint; Katy Ryan, Lakeland; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint.
3A-1A — Camden Barger, Grangeville; Claire Osborne, Genesee; Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Talowa Fallingwater, Mullan; Brooke Jessen, Timberlake; Taryn Soumas, Timberlake.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
5A-4A — Caden McLean, Post Falls; Kolton Mitchell, Lake City; Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City; George Forsmann, Lewiston; Colin Roos, Sandpoint; Noah Haaland, Lakeland.
3A-1A — Brayden Stapleton, Deary; Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside; Trentyn Kreager, Priest River; Logan Jerome, Kellogg; Eli Gibson, St. Maries; Titus Yearout, Lapwai.
WRESTLING
5A-4A — Tyson Barnhart, Post Falls; Lane Reardon, Post Falls; Drew Roberts, Coeur d’Alene; Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene; Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City; Rylan Rogers, Coeur d’Alene; Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene; Riley Siegford, Lakeland.
3A-1A — Eli Richards, Bonners Ferry; Dylan Sotin, St. Maries; Gabe Prather, Potlach; Kadence Beck, Grangeville.
GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR — Coeur d’Alene Charter soccer; Lakeland volleyball; Timberlake basketball; Post Falls girls cross country; Sandpoint swimming; Prairie basketball; Kendrick basketball; Genesee volleyball.
BOYS' TEAM OF THE YEAR — St. Maries basketball; Lapwai basketball; Lake City basketball; Sandpoint swimming; Logos cross country.
GIRLS' COACH OF THE YEAR — Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter soccer; Kelsie Badger, Lakeland volleyball; Matt Miller, Timberline basketball.
BOYS' COACH OF THE YEAR — Bryan Chase, St. Maries basketball; Zachary Eastman, Lapwai basketball.
FEMALE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
5A-4A— Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Katy Ryan, Lakeland; Angela Lassen, Moscow; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Addisen Kiefer, Lakeland; Abbey Neff, Lakeland.
3A-1A — Brooke Jessen, Timberlake; Hailey Cheney, Kellogg; Sydnie Zywina, Orofino; Claira Osborne, Genesee; Rose Steward, Kendrick; Paige Valliere, Clark Fork; Talowa Fallingwater, Mullan; Erin Morgan, Kendrick.
MALE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
5A-4A — Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City; Riley Siegford, Lakeland; Zach Johnson, Lake City; Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene; Cameren Cope, Coeur d’Alene; Kash Lang, Lewiston; Ben Kitchel, Moscow; Tyler Skinner, Moscow.
3A-1A — Eli Richards, Bonners Ferry; Eli Gibson, St. Maries; Brayden Stapleton, Deary; Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Jordan Nortz, Priest River; Luke Trogden, Mullan; Riley Trogden, Mullan.