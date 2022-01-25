Seven teams, including the top five in the standings, shot perfect 75s as the pecking order remained largely unchanged Sunday on Week 3 of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot at various gun clubs in the region.

Wallace-Kellogg and Weiser still lead the pack with overall scores of 224, one point shy of perfection, and Hermiston is third at 223 with seven weeks remaining.

The duel between Wallace-Kellogg and Weiser reprises one from from last year, when the Silver Valley club edged the southern Idaho team by a point to repeat as champion.

Other 75s were submitted by Boise, Colton, Orofino-Pierce and Pomeroy.

CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT

Week 3 results

Overall team scores – Weiser 224.00; Wallace/Kellogg 224.00; Hermiston 223.00; Boise 222.75; Colton 222.42; Grangeville 222.00; Orofino-Pierce 221.00; Cottonwood 220.90; Wenatchee 220.00; Culdesac 219.00; Troy-Deary 218.46; Nezperce 218.00; Garfield 216.75; Pomeroy 216.00; Winchester 215.25; St. Maries 213.00; Walla Walla 212.00; Indian Valley 212.00; Kamiah 211.00; Malden-Pine 206.00; Bonners Ferry 204.00; LaGrande 204.00; Endicott 194.00; White Bird (no report).

Boise: 75.00 31 Shooters; Overcast/Cold. 25-Guy Johnson, Clyde Proctor, Bob Redman, Lahoma Turner

Bonners Ferry: 66.00 21 Shooters; Sunny. 22-Ron Campbell, Brian McDonald, Dean Nelson, Mike Pruitt

Colton: 75.00 59 Shooters; Cold. 25 – Faron Craig, Brien DeAtley, Greg Mayer, Terry Roberts, George Seubert, Bill Williams

Cottonwood: 73.00 58 Shooters; Sunny/windy. 25- Jacob Wimer, Clint Riener; 24- Bob Lustig, Lowell Mader, Darrel Uhlorn, Shane Poxleitner, Tanner Ross

Culdesac: 72.00 52 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 24-Tiyapi Campbell, Rob Eldredge, Jerry Hewett, Wayne McCulley, Ryan Rehder, Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks

Endicott: 64.00 19 Shooters; Foggy. 23- Jessica Pelissier; 21- Jerry Sloot; 20- Eric Johnson, Trevor Johnson

Garfield: 74.25 34 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Lindsey Wesche; 24-Sam Brink, Steve Brink, Nick Curry

Grangeville: 74.40 44 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25-Roy Hill, Jeff Farris, Tim Schumacher, Roy Schumacher; 24- Bob Aiken Logan Schumacher, Daryl Mullinix, Dave Crousser

Hermiston: 75.00 19 Shooters; Cold; 25- Laura Winkel, Dustin Hamilton, Haylee Hamilton

Indian Valley: 71.00 7 Shooters; Overcast. 24- Steve Bumgarner, Kevin Feil; 23-Randy Kocher

Kamiah: 69.00 14 Shooters; Foggy. 24-Dave Woods; 23- Dallon Roberts; 22- Galen Hamilton

LaGrande: 72.00 5 Shooters; Nice; 24- Kevin Heasty, Scott Moffit, Buck Garritson

Malden-Pine: 70.00 16 Shooters; Sunny; 24-Brad Bowmna, Dale Birchell; 22- Chris Melhous

Nezperce: 71.00 25 Shooters; Clear/Chilly. 24- Rich Berry,Quinn Wemhoff; 23- Kurtis Braun, Dan Thompson, Gerry Forth, Bryce Ingram, Jonathan Rosenau, Scott Kaschmitter, Colton Tompson

Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 30 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25-Dan Smith, Dave Powers, Jack Kelly

Pomeroy: 75.00 30 Shooters; Brisk/breezy; 25-Jim Adams,Brian Bingman, Ken Bott, Wayne Tetrick

St. Maries: 69.00 26 Shooters; Sunny. 23-Tony Brede, Richard Spier, John Widner

Troy-Deary: 72.00 73 Shooters; Cold. 25-Adam Palmer, Rachel Stanley; 24- Mark Barnard, Tanner Gray, Chet Simons, Carl Stanton

Walla Walla: 69.00 14 Shooters; Foggy; 24- Terry Schaeffer; 23-Gayland; 22-Jay Hanger, Elton Edwards, Mark Jungman

Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 28 Shooters; Overcast. 25- Grant Williams, Drake Goldade, Randy Gust

Weiser: 75.00 24 Shooters; Cold/Cloudy; 25- Mike Clark, Ian Hastie, Cal Wilson

Wenatchee: 73.00 20 Shooters; Foggy; 25- Brian Cornehl; 24- Paul Downs, Ed Knebel, James Peery

Winchester: 72.00 35 Shooters; Sunny/Breezy; 25-Jared Arnzen; 24-Michael Brannan, Jake Rowland; 23- Brad Mohr, Cole Riggers, Kelly Baldwin

JUNIORS

Overall team scores – Troy-Deary 217; Hermiston 217; Orofino-Pierce 205; Boise 204; Bonners Ferry 200; Wallace-Kellogg 200; Pomeroy 198; Culdesac 192 Garfield 191; Cottonwood 183; Nezperce-171; Walla Walla 145; Grangeville 123; Weiser 93; Winchester 79; St. Maries 76; Kamiah 71; Endicott 61; Wenatchee 44; Malden-Pine 15; Colton 0; Indian Valley-0; White Bird- 0; LaGrande 0.

Boise: 70 24-Robert Renteria, Jake White; 22- Clayton Heinzerling

Bonners Ferry: 68 23- Ryan Carelli, Seth Rice; 22- Melanie Campbell, Torsten Conover

Cottonwood: 59 20- Ben Gegrung, Devon Poxleitner; 19-Lane Mader, Tristian Mader, Kaicen Downins

Culdesac: 68 24- Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks; 20- Tanner Irwin Endicott: 24 12-James Garrett, Peyton Pelissier

Garfield: 61 23-Cooper Thompson; 19- Jaxson Orr, Colton Pfaff

Grangeville: 49 22-Jack Brandford; 14-Cane McIntire; 13- Owen McIntire

Hermiston: 72 24-Dustin Hamilton; 23- Allan Osmin, Roark Smith

Kamiah: 23 23-Dallon Roberts

Nezperce: 51 23-Colton Thompson; 14- Briana Brason; Morgan Wemhoff

Orofino-Pierce: 71 24- Bruce Bradley, Johnathan Wicks; 23-Alex Powers

Pomeroy: 68 23-Braxton McKeirnan, Troy Steele; 22- Mason Garcia, Jr Magill

St. Maries: 20 20-Chase Braz

Troy-Deary: 70 24-Chet Simons, Carl Stanton; 22-Sam Barnes, Wyatt Johnson

Walla Walla: 18 18- Aaron Repoff

Wallace-Kellogg: 69 24- Griffy Doerschel; 23-Wyatt Hei; 22- Parker Goldade

Weiser: 24 24-Weston Anderson

Wenatchee: 22 22- Charles Rich

Winchester: 30 17- Aaron Kinzer; 10-Caristae Robinson; 3-Cappie Skelton

Tags