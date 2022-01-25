Seven teams, including the top five in the standings, shot perfect 75s as the pecking order remained largely unchanged Sunday on Week 3 of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot at various gun clubs in the region.
Wallace-Kellogg and Weiser still lead the pack with overall scores of 224, one point shy of perfection, and Hermiston is third at 223 with seven weeks remaining.
The duel between Wallace-Kellogg and Weiser reprises one from from last year, when the Silver Valley club edged the southern Idaho team by a point to repeat as champion.
Other 75s were submitted by Boise, Colton, Orofino-Pierce and Pomeroy.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 3 results
Overall team scores – Weiser 224.00; Wallace/Kellogg 224.00; Hermiston 223.00; Boise 222.75; Colton 222.42; Grangeville 222.00; Orofino-Pierce 221.00; Cottonwood 220.90; Wenatchee 220.00; Culdesac 219.00; Troy-Deary 218.46; Nezperce 218.00; Garfield 216.75; Pomeroy 216.00; Winchester 215.25; St. Maries 213.00; Walla Walla 212.00; Indian Valley 212.00; Kamiah 211.00; Malden-Pine 206.00; Bonners Ferry 204.00; LaGrande 204.00; Endicott 194.00; White Bird (no report).
Boise: 75.00 31 Shooters; Overcast/Cold. 25-Guy Johnson, Clyde Proctor, Bob Redman, Lahoma Turner
Bonners Ferry: 66.00 21 Shooters; Sunny. 22-Ron Campbell, Brian McDonald, Dean Nelson, Mike Pruitt
Colton: 75.00 59 Shooters; Cold. 25 – Faron Craig, Brien DeAtley, Greg Mayer, Terry Roberts, George Seubert, Bill Williams
Cottonwood: 73.00 58 Shooters; Sunny/windy. 25- Jacob Wimer, Clint Riener; 24- Bob Lustig, Lowell Mader, Darrel Uhlorn, Shane Poxleitner, Tanner Ross
Culdesac: 72.00 52 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 24-Tiyapi Campbell, Rob Eldredge, Jerry Hewett, Wayne McCulley, Ryan Rehder, Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks
Endicott: 64.00 19 Shooters; Foggy. 23- Jessica Pelissier; 21- Jerry Sloot; 20- Eric Johnson, Trevor Johnson
Garfield: 74.25 34 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Lindsey Wesche; 24-Sam Brink, Steve Brink, Nick Curry
Grangeville: 74.40 44 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25-Roy Hill, Jeff Farris, Tim Schumacher, Roy Schumacher; 24- Bob Aiken Logan Schumacher, Daryl Mullinix, Dave Crousser
Hermiston: 75.00 19 Shooters; Cold; 25- Laura Winkel, Dustin Hamilton, Haylee Hamilton
Indian Valley: 71.00 7 Shooters; Overcast. 24- Steve Bumgarner, Kevin Feil; 23-Randy Kocher
Kamiah: 69.00 14 Shooters; Foggy. 24-Dave Woods; 23- Dallon Roberts; 22- Galen Hamilton
LaGrande: 72.00 5 Shooters; Nice; 24- Kevin Heasty, Scott Moffit, Buck Garritson
Malden-Pine: 70.00 16 Shooters; Sunny; 24-Brad Bowmna, Dale Birchell; 22- Chris Melhous
Nezperce: 71.00 25 Shooters; Clear/Chilly. 24- Rich Berry,Quinn Wemhoff; 23- Kurtis Braun, Dan Thompson, Gerry Forth, Bryce Ingram, Jonathan Rosenau, Scott Kaschmitter, Colton Tompson
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 30 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25-Dan Smith, Dave Powers, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy: 75.00 30 Shooters; Brisk/breezy; 25-Jim Adams,Brian Bingman, Ken Bott, Wayne Tetrick
St. Maries: 69.00 26 Shooters; Sunny. 23-Tony Brede, Richard Spier, John Widner
Troy-Deary: 72.00 73 Shooters; Cold. 25-Adam Palmer, Rachel Stanley; 24- Mark Barnard, Tanner Gray, Chet Simons, Carl Stanton
Walla Walla: 69.00 14 Shooters; Foggy; 24- Terry Schaeffer; 23-Gayland; 22-Jay Hanger, Elton Edwards, Mark Jungman
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 28 Shooters; Overcast. 25- Grant Williams, Drake Goldade, Randy Gust
Weiser: 75.00 24 Shooters; Cold/Cloudy; 25- Mike Clark, Ian Hastie, Cal Wilson
Wenatchee: 73.00 20 Shooters; Foggy; 25- Brian Cornehl; 24- Paul Downs, Ed Knebel, James Peery
Winchester: 72.00 35 Shooters; Sunny/Breezy; 25-Jared Arnzen; 24-Michael Brannan, Jake Rowland; 23- Brad Mohr, Cole Riggers, Kelly Baldwin
JUNIORS
Overall team scores – Troy-Deary 217; Hermiston 217; Orofino-Pierce 205; Boise 204; Bonners Ferry 200; Wallace-Kellogg 200; Pomeroy 198; Culdesac 192 Garfield 191; Cottonwood 183; Nezperce-171; Walla Walla 145; Grangeville 123; Weiser 93; Winchester 79; St. Maries 76; Kamiah 71; Endicott 61; Wenatchee 44; Malden-Pine 15; Colton 0; Indian Valley-0; White Bird- 0; LaGrande 0.
Boise: 70 24-Robert Renteria, Jake White; 22- Clayton Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 68 23- Ryan Carelli, Seth Rice; 22- Melanie Campbell, Torsten Conover
Cottonwood: 59 20- Ben Gegrung, Devon Poxleitner; 19-Lane Mader, Tristian Mader, Kaicen Downins
Culdesac: 68 24- Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks; 20- Tanner Irwin Endicott: 24 12-James Garrett, Peyton Pelissier
Garfield: 61 23-Cooper Thompson; 19- Jaxson Orr, Colton Pfaff
Grangeville: 49 22-Jack Brandford; 14-Cane McIntire; 13- Owen McIntire
Hermiston: 72 24-Dustin Hamilton; 23- Allan Osmin, Roark Smith
Kamiah: 23 23-Dallon Roberts
Nezperce: 51 23-Colton Thompson; 14- Briana Brason; Morgan Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 71 24- Bruce Bradley, Johnathan Wicks; 23-Alex Powers
Pomeroy: 68 23-Braxton McKeirnan, Troy Steele; 22- Mason Garcia, Jr Magill
St. Maries: 20 20-Chase Braz
Troy-Deary: 70 24-Chet Simons, Carl Stanton; 22-Sam Barnes, Wyatt Johnson
Walla Walla: 18 18- Aaron Repoff
Wallace-Kellogg: 69 24- Griffy Doerschel; 23-Wyatt Hei; 22- Parker Goldade
Weiser: 24 24-Weston Anderson
Wenatchee: 22 22- Charles Rich
Winchester: 30 17- Aaron Kinzer; 10-Caristae Robinson; 3-Cappie Skelton