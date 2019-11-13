> William Kite, a copier technician from Clarkston, recently rolled an 800 series during NFL League action at Lancer Lanes. The 37-year-old rolled scores of 279, 290 and 238 for a cumulative 807. He now has four 800 series in 15 years of bowling.
