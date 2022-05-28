Series nuggets

MidAmerica Nazarene’s third batter of the opening game Friday, Noah Castillo, hit his eighth home run of the year and the first of the tournament. It was the earliest a home run had been hit to open an Avista NAIA World Series since 2009. That year, Chris Warters, batting third for Lee University, also hit an opening-game home run. The record for the earliest home run hit in the Series is two pitches. In 2004, Aquinas College’s center fielder Tim Muma hit the second pitch by Ohio Dominican starting pitcher Danny Bonilla over the fence in left-center field.
————
There is no longer the 10-run mercy rule at the Series. The last game to end because of the run rule was in 2008, when Lewis-Clark State led Embry-Riddle 19-0 after seven innings. The largest deficit overcome by a Series team to win a game is eight runs. Eight-run deficits have been overcome three times, the last time coming in 2003. In Game 3, Bellevue trailed Biola 8-0 going into the bottom of the eighth. The Bruins scored five times, then smashed a walk-off grand slam in the ninth to win 11-8. In 1959, Nebraska-Omaha trailed Rollins College 8-0 after four innings but rallied to win 13-11. Elon College was down 8-0 against Indiana State in a 1958 Series game before fighting back for a 10-8 win.
————
Tennessee Wesleyan will get a first-hand scouting report of its opening game opponents, as the Bulldogs await the winner of the first game played today. Because rain has thrown off the original schedule, one team today will be forced to play twice, something the NAIA tries hard to avoid. The winner of the Faulkner-Webber International will only be given a few hours off, as they watch the Lewis-Clark State-Westmont game, then take on the Bulldogs. The last time a team had to play two games on the same day in the Series was June 3, 2011, when rain washed out Thursday’s semifinal round. Lubbock Christian eliminated Lee University, then lost later to Concordia, Calif., in the title game.