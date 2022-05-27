- The Bellevue Bruins are making their first Series appearance since 2019, but their 15th overall trip to the tournament. Oklahoma City has played in the Series 16 times, the most by any school that has not served as host.
- Faulkner has now qualified for a record ninth consecutive year, and 10th time overall. Lee University held the record for consecutive appearances by a nonhost with seven. The Flames run was from 2007-13, before making the transition to NCAA II. Lee was runner-up twice at the Series.
- The team making the most Series appearances without winning a title is Embry-Riddle of Florida. The Eagles made it 13 times, advancing to the title game once. In 2005 they lost to the Stars of Oklahoma City. The Eagles are now members of the NCAA II.
- Only two teams are undefeated all-time in the Series. In 1958, San Diego State went 3-0 in its only appearance. Kennesaw State, in its only showing, went 5-0 in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1994. It joined the NCAA the following year.
