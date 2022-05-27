- Three teams are making their initial appearance in the NAIA World Series this year: MidAmerica Nazarene, Westmont and Webber International bring the total number of different institutions to play in the tournament to 201 in its 65 years. Since the first Series in 1957 there is only one year, 2019, in which a new team did not participate in the Series. A total of 32% — 63 of the 198 teams — making their first appearance in the series have gone 0-2. There are currently 204 NAIA schools that have baseball programs.
- Thirteen of the previous 198 schools won the championship in their first NAIA World Series appearance. The last team to do it was this year’s participant, Southeastern, which went undefeated in 2018 to claim the crown. Two teams have lost their Series debut and come back to win the title. In 1964, West Liberty State lost its first game in 16 innings to Wartburg College. The Hilltoppers then won five consecutive games, including two against Grambling on championship day, to claim their only crown. Bellevue did the same in 1995. After losing their Series maiden voyage on a walk-off two-run home run, the Bruins fought back for five straight victories, all by three runs or less, for their only Series title.
- For the third time in the Series history, the state of Florida has sent two teams to the series, Southeastern and Webber. The first series to include two teams from the same state was in 1983, when Texas was represented by Lubbock Christian and Southwestern. The record for most teams from one state in a series is three. In 2010 Tennessee was represented by Cumberland, Lee University and Tennessee Wesleyan. Cumberland defeated Lee in the finals, the second time in series history teams from the same state met in the championship game. The other time was 1999, when Lewis-Clark State defeated Albertson (now College of Idaho) in the title game at Jupiter, Fla., just over 2,900 miles from the Idaho state border.
- LCSC is Series host for the 30th time, including the current streak of 22 consecutive events. Of the total Series games played since 1957, 51% (541 of 1,068) have been played at Harris Field. The Warriors have played in 150 games on their home field, just less than 28% of all Series games in Lewiston, and have a record of 114-36 at Lewiston. Overall the Warriors are 148-52 in the Series, and will be playing in their 201st Series game today.
