- MidAmerica Nazarene’s mascot is the Pioneers. The team from Olathe, Kan., becomes the sixth team with the Pioneer nickname to play in the Series. They join Paterson State, Malone College, Point Park, Lewis & Clark College and Antelope Valley. The most common Series mascot is the Eagles. Twelve different schools have flown into the Series with that nickname, including this year’s participant Faulkner. John Brown University could also be added to the list. The Golden Eagles played in the 1980 and 1981 Series.
- Series teams have recorded 24 or more hits in a game five times, and Bellevue holds the record with 25. The Bruins mashed their record number of hits in a 16-8 defeat of St. Thomas in 1998 at Tulsa, Okla. The most hits in a game hosted by Lewiston is 24. In 1987, both Lewis-Clark State and Grand Canyon amassed the total in early round games. LCSC defeated Southern Arkansas in its 24-hit game, and also left a series-record 23 men on base, on its way to a 23-3 victory.
- In 1987, Southern Arkansas defeated Grand Canyon 23-22. The 45 combined runs are the most in any Series game. Southern Arkansas jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning, and led 18-3 before the Antelopes managed to tie the game at 18 in the seventh. In the bottom of the ninth, with two runners on base, Southern Arkansas induced a game-ending ground out, ending the four-hour, 15-minute contest, the longest nine-inning game in Series history.
- There have been 90 games in Series history that have been won in the home team’s last at-bat, or “walk-off” fashion. Three walk-offs have come on squeeze bunts. Perhaps the most exciting walk-off happened in a 1971 game between David Lipscomb College and Appalachian State. In an elimination game, David Lipscomb, batting in the bottom of the ninth, trailed 13-10 with two outs, and the bases empty. But, thanks to a walk, two errors and three hits, Lipscomb pulled off the improbable to win the game 14-13.
