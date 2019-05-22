When play begins in the Avista NAIA World Series on Friday, it will be the 20th consecutive year the national baseball tournament has been staged at Lewiston’s Harris Field.
And that’s not the only milestone that might be marked this tournament. Organizers expect the all-time attendance for the Series at Lewiston to reach 1 million.
The total attendance is 977,025 through 27 tournaments and 504 games during the Series’ two Lewiston stints (1984-91, 2000-currently). Series statistician Denny Grubb projects the total to hit 1 million in Game 16, which is scheduled for one week from today.
Those scanning tickets at the gates will monitor when the milestone is approaching, and the person counted as the 1 millionth spectator will be given a prize package, Lewis-Clark State athletic director Brooke Henze said.
Series attendance has dipped the last two years, and the 2018 total of 27,785 was an all-time low. Henze said weather is mostly to blame, and with reserve tickets still being sold at their usual rate, the tournament remains financially successful.
LCSC is trying to enhance the ballpark experience, primarily with the videoboard that was installed in 2017.
“We’re just encouraging people to come out,” Henze said. “We’ve got a new head coach (Jake Taylor) for L-C State, and we’re excited about that. It’s a good matchup and the field’s good. So we just hope people come out rain or shine and support the Series.”
Henze, who is about to complete her second year as LCSC’s AD, oversaw the most recent contract extension, which will keep the tournament at Lewiston through 2024. But she has been involved with the Series since the early 2000s, when she was an LCSC basketball player.
“The people before — Jamie White, Gary Picone — have advanced this tournament and have done some things to secure it. ... The foundation that they have laid helped us do what we’re doing today. So I’m very grateful.”
LIVE TV AND REPLAY — Every game of the Series will air live on SWX, a Spokane-based station that is available in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and Montana. Games in the semifinals and championship round will also be carried by ESPN3.
For the second year, video review of plays will be an option during the semifinals and championship round. These are the plays that are eligible for review:
l Deciding if a batted ball is fair or foul.
l Deciding if a batted ball is either a ground-rule double or a home run.
l Any catch or non-catch in the outfield or foul territory.
l A call of “no catch” in the infield can be changed to “catch” only if it results in a third out with any runners on base or at any point where the bases are empty.
l Spectator interference.
l Deciding scoring plays at home plate, including collisions (illegal and/or malicious slides) or time plays.
ON THE AIR — Valley radio station KOZE-AM (950) will provide live coverage of all Series games on its website, koze.com/sports, and will air all LCSC games and all primetime games on its terrestrial station.
KIDS CLINIC — The annual kids clinic is scheduled for today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Field. It is free and open to children 5 to 12 years old, who are asked to bring a mitt and wear athletic clothing. The clinic will be conducted by players and coaches from all 10 teams in the field.
