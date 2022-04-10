MOSCOW — The setting for Idaho’s first scrimmage of the Jason Eck era had the feel of a late November game rather than a spring practice Saturday at the Kibbie Dome’s outdoor practice field.
Gusty winds and the occasional snowflakes weren’t enough to keep a collection of fans and out-of-town recruits from watching the Vandal offense and defense duke it out in the first game-like scenario of spring camp.
“It was good to have people around here, we’ve got some recruits here today, so it was a good atmosphere,” said Eck, the first-year coach. “Guys were flying around.”
Offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner earlier in the week dubbed the scrimmage “Separation Saturday” — a time for players to make their first real case for spots on the depth chart.
The defense, in particular, was flying around for the first half of the hour-long scrimmage, but the offense picked it up in the latter portion.
The first-team defense forced three-and-outs on three of the first four drives against three different quarterbacks.
The steady pass rushes and run stops were enough to earn junior defensive end Devante Keys the Battle Axe Competitor of the Day. Keys, a junior college transfer from Kilgore College, racked up several tackles, including a sack of quarterback CJ Jordan in the red zone (quarterbacks were no-contact players, so officials whistled those plays dead after the would-be tackle).
“I was really impressed by our No. 1 defense in particular,” Eck said. “I thought they came out and set the tone early. And I also liked how they finished in the red zone. They held the offense to two field goals in the red zone at the end, so I thought they did a nice job.”
The defensive domination continued through the first 10 drives with more sacks by defensive end Leo Tamba and linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae and no double-digit completions by quarterbacks Jordan, Zach Borisch, Gevani McCoy and Macloud Crowton.
But the offense finally broke through on the 11th drive when Jordan found a streaking Terez Traynor for a 43-yard gain to the 2-yard line that set up a short Elisha Cummings touchdown run.
The scrimmage was the first game-like situation for Jordan since the sophomore injured his shoulder in Week 4 in the 2021 season. Traynor also has missed some spring practices, including Thursday’s with an illness.
“Definitely had to get back into the rhythm of things since I haven’t been out there since the UC Davis game of last season,” Jordan said. “It felt good getting out there, getting a rhythm and just trying to find that offensive flow and keep going.”
The other three quarterbacks eventually found some success too.
Borisch, a fifth-year junior and eldest of the group, hit some dump-off passes and rushed for some big gains on scrambles and designed runs.
True sophomore Gevani McCoy put together the longest sustained drive (most drives started around midfield), dinking and dunking his way to the 10 with the help of running back Aundre Carter. From the 10, McCoy hit sophomore tight end Alex Moore in tight coverage in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.
Crowton, another sophomore, had a 4-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Nick Romano, who finished with a team-high two touchdowns on the day, the other a 1-yard rush.
Eck said he had hoped to also see true freshman quarterback Tyler Webb, but he missed the scrimmage with the flu.
“All the guys did a good job moving it,” Eck said.
Jordan played with the first-team offense and received the most reps at the position.
While his pass to Traynor was the play of the scrimmage, he also had a near-interception that was dropped by Marcus Harris. He looked a bit uncomfortable with the defensive pressure early but settled in as the scrimmage progressed.
“We still got some things to work on, myself personally and the offense as a whole,” Jordan said. “So looking to tighten those things up through watching film and get back out there in practice.”
