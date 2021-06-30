BUFFALO, N.Y. — Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs and Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays had 15 hits — with all nine starters getting at least one — in the opener of the three-game series in winning for the eighth time in nine games. It’s the 35th game in which Toronto had at least 10 hits, matching Houston for the most in the majors.
Semien had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning — his 19th, the most among major league second basemen. He also had a two-run double in the second inning.
“Our old nemesis,” Mariners manager Scott Servais called Semien, who played six seasons in Oakland before signing with Toronto in the offseason. “He’s always been a thorn in our side and he had some really quality at-bats tonight.
Vladimir Guerrero had two hits to bring his American League-leading total to 96. His 27 multihit games lead the majors. The Blue Jays also got two hits apiece from Teoscar Hernández, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Bichette, who broke open a tie game in the sixth inning by hitting his 15th home run.
“It’s really fun to watch these guys get in the box and take those swings,” said Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (6-3), who struck out 10 in allowing five hits, a walk and three earned runs in six innings. “It’s not just the top four, five, six hitters. It’s all the way down through the lineup. Everybody is swinging the bat well now.”
Ray settled down after allowing two baserunners in the first inning and got 14 outs in a row to earn his fourth win in his past six starts.
“That first inning, I felt like they were more patient, they ran my pitch count up to 30,” Ray said. “Then once I turned the lineup over and got back to the top of the order, they were hacking.”
Tim Mayza, Jacob Barnes and Tayler Saucedo combined for three shutout relief innings.
Ty France hit a tying three-run homer in the sixth for the Mariners, who fell to 2-2 in the fourth of a six-game road trip. Mitch Haniger and Tom Murphy also had two hits.
Chris Flexen was tagged for seven hits, three walks and three runs in five innings. Rafael Montero (5-3) allowed four hits in the sixth inning, including Bichette’s homer.
“That was not a good pitch,” Servais said. “It wasn’t in the game plan, wasn’t what we were supposed to do there. And we paid the price.”
Servais said pitchers can’t afford to make those mistakes against the Blue Jays’ potent lineup.
“They’ve got a really good offensive club and if you make mistakes, they take advantage of it,” Servais said. “Especially in this ballpark.”
The Blue Jays improved to 7-6 at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of their Triple-A affiliate. They have hit 19 homers and scored 72 runs in those 13 games.
“Every day, it’s somebody different,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It’s a great feeling to know that.”
STICKY SITUATION — Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, as he was given a 10-game suspension.
Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago also was fined an undisclosed amount.
Santiago appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided. Servais insisted before the game that there was no foreign substance on Santiago’s glove and it was rosin.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners right-hander Erik Swanson (groin) did not pitch his scheduled rehab assignment for Triple-A Tacoma on Monday because of a sore back. ... First baseman Evan White (hip) received a cortisone shot. ... Servais had no update on right-hander Justin Dunn (shoulder) after his appointment with a specialist last week.
UP NEXT — The series continues today when Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.69 ERA) takes the mound against left-hander Steven Matz (7-3, 4.26).
Seattle Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Semien 2b 5 2 3 5
Haniger rf 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 3
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0
France 1b 4 1 2 3 Hernandez rf 4 0 2 0
Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Moore 2b 4 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 1 1
Fraley cf 4 0 1 0 Grichuk dh 4 1 1 0
T.Murphy c 3 0 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 0
Long Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Davis pr-cf 0 1 0 0
McGuire c 4 2 1 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 37 9 15 9
Seattle 000 003 000 — 3
Toronto 020 013 30x — 9
E—Springer (1). DP—Seattle 1, Toronto 1. LOB—Seattle 7, Toronto 9. 2B—France (19), Gurriel Jr. (15), Semien (19), Guerrero Jr. (15). HR—France (8), Bichette (15), Semien (19). SB—Semien (10), Hernandez (5). SF—Biggio (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 5 7 3 3 3 2
Montero L,5-3 1 4 3 3 0 1
Vest 1 4 3 3 1 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ray W,6-3 6 5 3 3 1 10
Mayza H,9 1 2 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 3
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 1 1
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Nic Lentz.
T—3:08. A—6,736 (21,050).