PORTLAND, Ore. — Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle performed the way a preseason NAIA All-American should in a big situation. So did junior right-handed pitcher Trent Sellers. That simple math equation gave the Lewis-Clark State baseball team a record that previously had stood for 36 seasons.
Nagle blasted two home runs and Sellers had the longest outing of the season by a Warrior pitcher in allowing just one hit as third-ranked LCSC beat Corban 4-0 in the opening game of a four-game Cascade Conference series Friday that was moved to the University of Portland’s Joe Etzel Field.
For LCSC (34-1, 5-0), it is its 28th consecutive victory, the longest such stretch by any team in program history. It broke the mark of 27 consecutive wins set by the 1986 team. That group finished 55-11 but eventually lost to Grand Canyon 6-5 in 10 innings in the national title game. The program had won its first two titles the previous two seasons. It also was the only year in a stretch of eight the Warriors did not win the national championship.
Sellers (8-0) set the season high for strikeouts in a game with 14, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder probably was the most dominant any LCSC pitcher has been in throwing the team’s first complete game of the season. He allowed just one hit, a two-out, fourth-inning single by Kyle Clay. Sellers, in fact, got stronger as the game progressed, retiring the final 16 hitters he faced, just one short of the program record. In one stretch, he struck out five in a row in the seventh and eighth innings. Sellers faced one batter above the minimum, the least amount of hitters a Warrior pitcher has ever faced in a nine-inning game.
“Trent obviously turned in our best pitching performance of the season thus far,”coach Jake Taylor said. “He was outstanding from the first pitch to the last.”
It is the first complete-game one-hit shutout by an LCSC pitcher since May 6, 2016, when Kevin Hamman turned the trick in a 7-0 win against Corban in a regional game.
The one-hitter was the first since five combined on the feat on Feb. 6, 2021 in a 12-2 win against San Diego Christian.
The strikeout total is tied for ninth-most all-time in a single game, and it was the most by a Warrior since Connor Brogdon struck out that many on April 9, 2017, against Oregon Tech. Brogdon now is a middle reliever for the Philadelphia Phillies.
It was the second time Sellers faced Corban (13-15-1, 0-5) this season. In the first game of a nonconference doubleheader March 5, he allowed just four hits, a walk and an earned run in six innings in an 11-1 mercy-rule victory. Sellers struck out 10 in that outing.
Nagle was 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. He almost connected for a third time, but it was a deep out in the eighth inning.
Senior shortstop Riley Way went 3-for-5 with a double. The former Lewiston High School standout moved into a tie for fifth place all-time in program history with assistant coach Allen Balmer with 245 hits. He now is one behind Monte Phillips for fourth place.
Senior first baseman Luke White went 2-for-4 to increase his hitting streak to 12 straight games, the best currently on the team. In the stretch, the former Lewiston standout is 23-for-45 (.511 average).
Mason Shaw (3-2) took the loss, allowing nine hits, two walks and four runs, three earned, in 7 innings. He struck out five
With two down in the first, Nagle blasted his first homer of the game, a shot to right-center.
In the fourth, senior second baseman A.J. Davis led off with a single, then Nagle folllowed with his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot down the left-field line to make it 3-0.
LCSC got an insurance run in the eighth. Senior center fielder Sam Linscott walked with one out, then White singled. Linscott went to third on the play and scored on a throwing error.
The two teams play a doubleheader starting at noon today.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE CORBAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 0 3 0 Jeffrey lf-1b 4 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 1 1 0 Thompson 2b 3 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 2 3 3 K. Clay cf 3 0 1 0
Linscott cf 4 1 1 0 Sede ss 3 0 0 0
White 1b 4 0 2 0 Torres-Um dh 3 0 0 0
Mazzone c 3 0 1 0 Landon rf 3 0 0 0
Canty pr 0 0 0 0 O’Brien c 3 0 0 0
James lf 4 0 0 0 Ka’ahauni 1b 2 0 0 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Hostetler lf 0 0 0 0
Threlfall dh 3 0 0 0 Artzer ph 1 0 0 0
Sa 3b 4 0 1 0 R. Clay 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 12 3 Totals 28 0 1 0
Lewis-Clark State 100 200 010—4 12 0
Corban 000 000 000—0 1 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 8-0) 9 1 0 0 0 14
Corban ip h r er bb so
Shaw (L, 3-2) 7.1 9 4 3 2 5
Bowser 1.2 3 0 0 1 2
Attendance — 123.
Longest LCSC win streaks
28: 2022
27: 1986
26: 2006
23: 2008, 1983
22: 2021, 2004
21: 1991, 1997