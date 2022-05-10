Lewis-Clark State took advantage of an early miscue, a close ball-strike call and a wild first couple of innings from Corban starter Mason Shaw on offense, then rode the right arm of junior Trent Sellers the rest of the way.
The fifth-ranked Warriors scored four runs on just one hit in the second inning and Sellers kept the visiting Warriors off-balance throughout as LCSC registered a 5-3 victory in the first round of the Cascade Conference tournament Monday at Harris Field.
“We know what we’re going to get with Trent,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “He competes every time. He’s taken a huge step from last year. Just pounding the strike zone and he’s pitching with confidence.”
With the victory, top-seeded LCSC (49-4) advances to the winner’s bracket final at 11 a.m. today against third-seeded British Columbia (28-22), which beat College of Idaho (29-26) in the first game of the day 10-3, for the right to move on to Wednesday’s championship game. Corban (24-23-1) and the Yotes will fight to stay alive in the tournament at 2 p.m. today in an elimination game.
Sellers (11-0) was economical once again — throwing 98 pitches, 70 for strikes — until he encountered a bit of trouble in the sixth. He scattered five hits and allowed a run, with one walk and nine strikeouts.
“Everything was working out there today,” Sellers said. “More of my slider than curveball, and having a good strike zone helped.”
Junior right-hander Greg Blackman picked up his third save, striking out one in the ninth inning.
Senior shortstop Riley Way — a former Lewiston standout — scored two runs, senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and two RBI, and senior outfielder Sam Linscott’s lone hit produced three RBI.
Cade Thompson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Chris Grayson was 2-for-2 with two RBI for the visiting Warriors.
Shaw (6-4) allowed seven hits, three walks and five runs but only one was earned. He struck out three.
The homestanding Warriors got started against Shaw in the first as Way led off with a double to right-center. Nagle followed with a single to left-center to produce a run. Shaw would get the next two outs, but senior catcher Justin Mazzone singled to left. Taylor sent Nagle around from second, but was gunned down at the plate.
LCSC then tallied four two-out runs in the second. Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons got aboard with one out on a throwing error. An out later, Shaw lost command of the strike zone. He walked junior third baseman Pu’ukani De Sa and Way on back-to-back full counts, then walked Nagle on five pitches to force in Seamons.
Linscott forced another full count, and with the runners going, he slapped a hard shot to right field, clearing the bases for a single and a 5-0 advantage.
“We’ve got five guys in a row that are real tough outs at the top,” Taylor said. “We’ve got (a good mix) of right-handers and left-handers in there and guys with some power. I like where we’re going.”
Patience was key, according to Nagle.
“When he struggled to put Riley away, Riley gave us a great at-bat and fought off a ton of pitches and worked him until he couldn’t throw strikes any more,” Nagle said. “I didn’t think he could beat me with anything, so I just wanted to make sure I get my pitch and deliver runs.”
All the while, Sellers settled in and retired eight in a row at one point, and 11-of-12 overall between the second and fifth innings.
“It took a lot pressure off my shoulders, especially with this team, which fights every pitch,” Sellers said of having the early lead.
The run Corban scored in the sixth was a bit of a fluke, but the visiting Warriors made Sellers work. He allowed one-out singles to Maxwell Jeffrey and Kyle Clay. Sellers struck out Estenio Sede on three pitches for the second out, but Cale Thompson hit a ball up the middle that bounced off of second base and into the outfield, scoring Jeffrey to make it 5-1. Chris Grayson walked to load the bases, but Sellers got out of the jam by striking out Nainoa Ka’ahanui to short-circuit the threat.
Corban would make things a bit squirrely for LCSC in the final two innings.
In the eighth against junior right-hander Cameron Smith, Clay got aboard on a throwing error, and Sede followed with a single to right. After Smith got Thompson to hit a weak flair to Way at shortstop, Grayson doubled home both runners to make it a two-run game. Ka’ahanui, however, grounded out and Smith was able to escape.
Pinch-hitter Reese Fawley led off the ninth with a single. Blackman came on and threw a wild pitch, moving the runner to second. Brad Pellkofer followed with a grounder to move the runner to third, but Rob Clay flew out to left and Jeffrey struck out to end it.
“(Corban) is a confident team,” Taylor said. “They know how to pitch, it keeps them in games.”
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R. Clay3b 5 0 0 0 Way ss 3 2 1 0
Jeffrey dh 5 1 1 0 Nagle rf 2 1 2 2
K. Clay lf 2 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 0 1 3
Sede ss 4 1 1 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Thompson 2b 4 0 2 1 Mazzone c 3 0 1 0
Grayson rf 2 0 2 2 Stout pr 0 0 0 0
Childs pr 0 0 0 0 Threlfall dh 4 0 1 0
Landon rf 0 0 0 0 Seamons lf 4 1 0 0
Ka’ahanui 1b 4 0 0 0 Davis 2b 3 0 0 0
O’Brien c 3 0 0 0 Sa 3b 3 1 1 0
Fawley ph 1 0 1 0
Pellkofer cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 8 3 Totals 30 5 7 5
Corban 000 001 020—3 8 2
Lewis-Clark State 140 000 00x—5 7 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Shaw (L, 6-4) 6 7 5 1 3 3
Van Acker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bowser 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 11-0) 6.0 5 1 1 1 9
Smith 2 3 2 0 0 1
Blackman (S, 3) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 225.
