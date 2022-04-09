Sellers dealing once again

La GRANDE, Ore. — No pitcher for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team has been as dominant as junior right-hander Trent Sellers has been lately. On Friday, he showed once again why he’s one of the best in the nation.
Sellers scattered just three hits in another masterpiece, and seniors Aidan Nagle and Justin Mazzone provided all the offense he would need as the fourth-ranked Warriors shut out Eastern Oregon 7-0 in the opener of a four-game Cascade Conference series at Optimist Field.
“Once again, Trent Sellers was exceptional in his outing,” coach Jake Taylor said.
Mazzone, a catcher, went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for LCSC (36-3, 7-2). Nagle swatted a two-run home run in a four-run sixth that gave Sellers and the Warriors some breathing room.
Four different Mountaineer (9-28, 2-10) players — Brooks Dyer, Hector Carreon, Jamie Powell and Tomo Horie — accounted for one hit apiece.
Neither Garrett Beckman nor Cooper Lund, former Lewiston High School players, got into this game.
Sellers (9-0) didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10 in a 102-pitch gem. He faced two batters above the minimum, inducing eight groundball outs and five fly outs.
Two weeks ago in a start against British Columbia, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder didn’t show any kind of signs of the kind of performances he’s put up in his past two starts. Wearing down after 5 innings and 105 pitches, Sellers allowed six hits, a walk and four runs, two earned, in a game he was destined to lose until the Warriors woke up with six ninth-inning runs in a 9-8 come-from-behind victory to keep what at that point was a 24-game winning streak alive.
Then on April 1, he wasn’t fooling around. Sellers set the season high for strikeouts in a game with 14, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder probably was the most dominant any LCSC pitcher has been in throwing the team’s first complete game of the season in a 4-0 victory at Corban. He allowed just a two-out, fourth-inning single. Sellers, in fact, got stronger as the game progressed, retiring the final 16 hitters he faced, just one short of the program record. In one stretch, he struck out five in a row in the seventh and eighth innings. Sellers faced one batter above the minimum, the least amount of hitters a Warrior pitcher has ever faced in a nine-inning game.
In this one, the Washington State transfer retired nine in a row after a first-inning single by Dyer. Carreon singled with one out in the fourth but was promptly eliminated on a double play. Then the former Kennewick (Wash.) High School product retired 11 in a row until Powell’s one-out single in the eighth.
In fact, no LCSC pitcher has been this dominant in back-to-back starts since Tyler Burch allowed nine hits in a pair of complete-game victories against Oregon Tech and Corban on April 22 and 28, 2018. Kevin Hamman allowed eight hits and one unearned combined in a pair of starts against Corban on May 6, 2016, and Science & Arts (Okla.) on May 27, 2016. Earlier in that season, Hamman allowed seven hits total in starts against Simpson and at Corban on March 18 and 24, respectively.
Sellers didn’t need much offense against Eastern Oregon, but he got plenty.
The Warriors got one in the fourth as senior Zach Threlfall got aboard on a fielding error, moved to second on a passed ball, then scored on a one-out single by senior outfielder Sam Linscott.
LCSC got four in the sixth thanks to a pair of two-run shots by Nagle and Mazzone. It was Nagle’s ninth of the year and for Mazzone, who hit his with one out, it was his second.
In the eighth, the Warriors scored twice on a sacrifice fly by senior Matt James, then junior Joe Canty, pinch-running for Mazzone who had doubled earlier in the innibng, scored on a wild pitch.
The two teams play a doubleheader at noon today but could begin earlier because of possible inclement weather.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 0 0 0 Elgin 2b 3 0 0 0
Threlfall dh 5 2 1 0 Horie ph 1 0 1 0
Nagle rf 5 1 1 2 Dyer ss 4 0 1 0
Linscott cf 5 0 1 1 Carreon rf 3 0 1 0
White 1b 2 2 1 0 Garcia lf 4 0 0 0
Mazzone c 5 1 2 2 Marks dh 3 0 0 0
Canty pr 0 1 0 0 Powell 1b 3 0 1 0
James lf 3 0 0 1 Snodgrass c 3 0 0 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Watterson cf 3 0 0 0
Davis 2b 2 0 1 0 Roa 2b 2 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 3 0 0 0 Manderbach ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 7 6 Totals 30 0 4 0
Lewis-Clark State 000 104 020—7 7 0
Eastern Oregon 000 000 000—0 4 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 9-0) 8 3 0 0 0 10
Lucas 1 1 0 0 1 2
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Yancey (L, 1-4) 6 6 5 4 1 5
Myers 1 0 0 0 2 1
Bennett 1 1 2 2 3 0
Roberts 1 0 0 0 1 1
Attendance — 188.