WALLA WALLA — Washington State men’s golfer Max Sekulic shot a 7-under-par 65 on Tuesday and is tied for the lead after two rounds of the PGA Pacific Northwest Section’s Northwest Open Invitational at Wine Valley Golf Club.
Sekulic, who missed the cut at last week’s U.S. Men’s Amateur in Verona, Pa., is at 13-under 131 for the tournament and tied with PGA professional Derek Berg heading into today’s final round.
Sekulic, who won the Canadian Men’s Amateur title Aug. 5 at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont., had seven birdies, a double bogey on No. 9 and an eagle on No. 18 for his score.
University of Idaho junior golfer Joel Veenstra is tied for 17th after a second consecutive 1-under 71 to sit at 2-under 142 overall. Moscow resident Loren Jeglum, competing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, is tied for 27th at 1-under 143. Lewiston Golf and Country Club pro Christopher Lien and UI coach David Nuhn are tied for 78th at 6-over 150. UI’s Tommy McKenzie is tied for 91st at 8-over 152.
The final round of the no-cut event takes place at 7:30 a.m. today.
VOLLEYBALLWSU starts season ranked
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State volleyball team starts the new season ranked No. 18 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, it was announced.
The Cougars are one of six teams from the Pac-12 who are in the poll. Defending conference champion Washington checks in at No. 4, with Oregon (No. 14), UCLA (No. 17), WSU, Utah (No. 19) and Stanford (No. 21) following.
The Cougars went 11-5 overall and 11-4 in conference play during the pandemic-delayed season which took place in the winter. Washington State made it to the NCAA tournament, but was ousted in five games in the first round against 18th-ranked Western Kentucky.
The Cougars begin the season Aug. 27 against South Carolina in the Carolina Classic in Columbia, S.C.