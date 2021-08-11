VERONA, Pa. — Washington State men’s golfer Max Sekulic has some work to do in order to make the cut at the 121st United States Amateur golf championship.
Sekulic, a senior-to-be with the Cougars, currently is at 7-over-par overall after 13 holes in his second round at the Longue Vue Club. Play was suspended Tuesday because of darkness. The round will resume at 7 a.m. today. Once the round is completed, the lowest 64 players will begin match play.
Sekulic is in a tie for 146th place, with projected cutline currently at 4 over.
In Monday’s first round, which Sekulic played at Oakmont Country Club, he carded just one birdie and eight bogeys for a 7-over 77. His only birdie came at the par-4, 375-yard No. 5.
Through his first 13 holes in the second round, Sekulic birdied the par-4, 459-yard No. 9 and the par-3, 133-yard No. 10 on back-to-back holes. However, he bogeyed the par-4, 408-yard No. 11 and the par-4, 473-yard No. 18. When play resumes, he will be on No. 4.
Sekulic, of Rycroft, Alberta, won the Canadian Men’s Amateur title Aug. 5 at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont., with a four-round total of 17-under 267. He won by two shots, and his score was one stroke off the scoring record. With that win, he earned a spot in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.
Fans can watch the event from noon to 1 p.m. today on the Peacock streaming service, with coverage continuing from 1 to 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel.