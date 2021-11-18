Jon Seehorn and Anthony Johnson claimed the top prize Sunday at the grand prix conducted at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park.
A total of 150 riders competed in five team classes and four individual classes. The winners were determined by how many laps they competed on the 5-mile course during a three-hour time limit.
Seehorn and Johnson won the pro class in the team event, and Jared Sunberg took home first place in the Ironman class.
“The course was in great shape except the actual Motocross track (because) it was really muddy,” promoter Eric Christiansen said. “Many (of the) riders were barely recognizable. Fun was had by all though, and no injuries.”
Christiansen said there were two broken bikes down in the canyon that had to be retrieved after the race.
The final event of the season will be the final two rounds of the Fall Series on Dec. 4-5.
Team classes
Pro — 1. Jon Seehorn/Anthony Johnson; 2. Coleman Johnson/Nick Beuchler; 3. Kyle Joiner/Luke Suva; 4. Ray Amos/Travis Griffiths; 5. Chris Cornish/Garrett Flinders
Intermediate/Expert — 1. Brock Travis/Lincoln Skinner; 2. Shawn Stewart/Blake Minier; 3. Jeremy Hedrick/Mike Cram; 4. Dan Motley/Jared Sanderson; 5. Jared Everson/Ryan Jones
Amateur — 1. River Rogers/Cory Kelley; 2. Levi Bowen/Nadin Thompson; 3. Jake Potts/Brandon Prey; 4. Tanner Henroid/Justin Smith; 5. Riley Poxlieter/Cody Poxlieter
Rule of 75 — 1. Dylan Julian/Justin Webb; 2, Mike Frederick/Tim Taylor; 3. Mike Minier/Curtis Tanner; 4. Stephen Leddy/Scott Johnson; 5. Matt Schaffer/Mike Schaffer
Rule of 100 — 1. Damon Broers/Greg Fry; 2. Brian Rebles/Kelly Buck
Individual classes
Ironman — 1. Jared Sunberg; 2. Dustin James; 3. Dale Hardin; 4. Dave McCahill; 5. Jacob Glover
85cc — 1. Aydan Handran; 2. Evan Seehorn; 3. Karstan Flaa
65cc — 1. Walker Lynas; 2. Myelle James; 3. Alex Bieker; 4. Dawson Branting; 5. Jarred Cromer
50cc — 1. Jared Cromer; 2. Aden Carver; 3. Kloe Espinosa; 4. Drake Payton; 5. Cameron Cheff