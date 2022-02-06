SALT LAKE CITY — Games normally aren't won in the first half, but they are lost. Take for instance what happened to the Washington State women's team Sunday.
With just one day to prepare for a scrappy Utah team, the Cougars didn't have the right mindset, made too many mistakes and ultimately couldn't rally from a 19-point deficit in a 72-66 loss to the Utes in a Pac-12 Conference game at the Huntsman Center.
"We made some mistakes," Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. "That's exactly the thing we did not want to let them do. We just had such a bad offensive mindset and execution in the second quarter. I know people don't believe that you can lose a game then, but we never really got a handle and got an urgency of being a better basketball team until the fourth quarter. Give credit to Utah, they're really good and they're hard to guard. We just weren't quite up to the task today."
Brynna Maxwell finished with 12 points for Utah (13-7, 4-4), which has won three consecuitive games. No one else scored in double figures for the Utes, who outrebounded the Cougars 43-31 and held a 42-14 edge in bench points despite committing 18 turnovers.
Junior guard Johanna Teder had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Washington State (14-7, 6-4), which saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, a game after setting a career-high in points Friday at Colorado, had 15 points, five rebounds and four blocks before fouling out. Junior center Bella Murekatetehad 12 points for the Cougars, who held distinct advantages in points in the paint (28-22), points off turnovers (20-10) and fast-break points (19-4).
Washington State remains in fourth place in the conference, three full games behind No. 2 Stanford (17-3, 8-0) for first place and one game in back of No. 8 Arizona (17-3, 7-3) and No. 19 Oregon (14-7, 7-3) for second place. The Cougars next play the Ducks at home at noon Wednesday.
The first quarter wasn't bad for Washington State, which shot 5-for-11 (45.5 percent) in keeping up with Utah, which took a 21-18 lead at the break. It was the second quarter that became the Cougars' undoing.
Bridging the first two periods, the Utes scored 14 unanswered points in a 4:45 span to race out to a 29-18 edge. Washington State missed nine straight shots and committed two turnovers during the span.
The Cougars would get a pair of 3s from freshman guard Tara Wallack and senior forward Ula Motuga on back-to-back possession to trim the gap to five with 4:14 remaining before halftime, but Utah knocked it back out to 11 at 38-27 at intermission.
Washington State got it down to nine at the 6:35 mark of the third, but two quick 3s by the Utes gave them a 49-34 advantage. In the final 2:31 of the quarter, Utah used a 9-2 run and increased its advantage ot 58-39.
The Cougars did rally, pulling within 63-56 with 3:34 to go after a pair of free throws by Murekatete, then got it to five on Teder's layup at the 2:28 mark, but two consecutive fouls by Washington State and a pair of free throws by the Utes cut the momentum. The Cougars could get no closer.
"I think the moral victory is we just had an unbelievable amount of urgency," Ethridge said. "Part of that is maybe a little bit of coaching and us getting a little bit more aggressively on the offensive end based on what people are doing. I've got to watch that and see if our kids are a little bit stuck on playing a little bit too careful early in the game."
WASHINGTON STATE (14-7, 6-4)
Teder 4-11 5-6 16, C. Leger-Walker 6-13 3-4 15, Murekatete 5-8 2-2 12, K. Leger-Walker 2-9 2-2 6, Motuga 1-5 0-0 3, Wallack 3-6 1-2 9, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 2-2 2, Woods 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-57 16-21 66.
UTAH (13-7, 4-4)
Kneepkens 3-12 0-0 9, Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Vieira 2-6 2-2 6, Rees 1-1 2-2 4, McQueen 1-2 0-0 3, Maxwell 3-7 4-6 12, Young 3-4 1-2 9, McFarland 3-5 3-3 9, Palmer 2-8 3-3 7, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 23-57 17-20 72.
Washington State 18 9 12 27—66
Utah 21 17 20 14—72
3-point goals — Washington State 6-22 (Teder 3-7, Wallack 2-4, Motuga 1-2, Sarver 0-1, C. Leger-Walker 0-4, K. Leger-Walker 0-4), Utah 9-21 (Kneepkens 3-5, Young 2-2, Maxwell 2-4, McQueen 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Vieira 0-3, Palmer 0-3). Fouled out — C. Leger-Walker, Motuga, McFarland. Rebounds — Washington State 31 (Teder 6), Utah 43 (Rees 11). Assists — Washington State 17 (Teder 6), Utah 14 (Rees 4). Total fouls — Washington State 24, Utah 22. A — 2,043.