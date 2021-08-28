It took a dozen plays for the Lewiston Bengals in the second half to stretch a lead from 12 to 31 points, starting with a 105-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Jared Jelinek.
Kuna had been on a 10-play drive to open the half that included a 35-yard pass completion to senior receiver Israel Alvarado.
“They were running slants on us all game, so I sat in coverage and the quarterback just threw it in my area and I housed it, took it to the crib,” Jelinek said. “They had trips and they were running that double slant on the outside and I just stayed in the zone.”
The Bengals opened their season with a 49-31 victory against fellow Class 5A opponent Kuna on Friday at Bengal Field.
Despite going up by 31 in the early stages of the third quarter, Lewiston made some mental errors and let the Kavemen score 13 unanswered points.
Lewiston turned the ball over twice in back-to-back drives when Jace McKarcher lost a fumble and threw a pick-6.
“We have to clean that up, we can’t fumble the ball we take a lot of pride in not fumbling the football,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “When you don’t make those mistakes this game ends without me almost having a heart attack.”
Before the season got started Pancheri expected big things from his offensive and defensive lines — and the defensive line did its part. The front four racked up four sacks and got pressure up the middle that caused the interception return for a touchdown.
“It’s a tight-knit and hardworking group of guys,” Lewiston defensive line coach Mike Jones said. “What you see on the field is a year’s worth of work on and off the field. They’re always in the weight room, always watching film, they always want to get better.”
Lewiston running back Cruz Hepburn made his return to the gridiron after a knee injury put him on the shelf early in the 2020 season, and he didn’t show any signs of rust. He racked up 166 yards on just 10 carries along with a 60-yard touchdown run right before halftime to give Lewiston a two-possession lead.
“He’s a real speed threat. We have a lot of physical runners and he’s that change-of-pace back that we need in our backfield,” Pancheri said. “If he gets any sort of open lane he can take it all the way.”
McKarcher completed better than 80 percent of his passes for 136 yards and added 127 yards on the ground with two scores. Pancheri was pleased with his quarterback’s performance.
“I can handle the interceptions because sometimes that’s just how it goes,” he said. “He ran the ball extremely well. He’s both physical and shifty, you saw that tonight.”
The Bengals play Madison at home next Friday, another big Class 5A school.
“They’re going to come down here and try to throw the ball on us like crazy; that’s their M.O. and we showed on film that we can make mistakes,” Pancheri said. “We have to go clean that stuff (up) I feel like our secondary played well most of the time. It was more mental errors.”
Lewiston 8 22 19 0—49
Kuna 6 12 0 13—31
First Quarter
Lewiston — Elliott Taylor 30 run (McKarcher pass), 5:11
Kuna — Austin Lattimer 8 pass from Cole Luekenga (pass fail) 11:40
Second Quarter
Lewiston — McKarcher 1 run (kick fail), 1:00.
Kuna — Brayden White 77 pass from Luekenga (run fail), 1:23
Lewiston — McKarcher 20 run (McKarcher pass), 3:30
Kuna — White pass from Luekenga (kick fail), 10:50.
Lewiston — Hepburn 60 run (McKarcher run), 11:20
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Jared Jelinek 100 interception return (run fail) 1:45
Lewiston — McKarcher 2 run (run fail) 3:30
Lewiston — McKarcher 10 run (kick good) 7:15
Fourth Quarter
Kuna — Victor Villarreal 15 pass from Luekenga (kick good) 1:05
Kuna — Brayden Harper 8 interception return (pass fail) 3:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewiston: Jace McKarcher 13-127, 4 TD, Cruz Hepburn 10-166, 1 TD, Elliott Taylor 3-33, TD. Kuna: Austin Lattimer 13-53.
PASSING — Lewiston: McKarcher: 13-16-136-0,1—136. Kuna: Cole Luekenga 30-48-4,1—304.
RECEIVING — Lewiston: James White 4-72 Hepburn 1-20, Jared Jelnick 2-15-0, Kuna: Gus Austin 10-71, Brayden White 10-85-2, Victor Villarreal 3-45-1, Isreal Alvarado 4-90.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.