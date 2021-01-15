Second-half surge sends Bears past Vandals

MOSCOW — Matt Johnson tallied a game-high 18 points Thursday as Northern Colorado used a 22-4 run midway through the second half to create some separation as the Bears extended the Idaho Vandals’ season-opening losing streak to 10 games with a 74-54 Big Sky Conference victory at Memorial Gym.
“We were careless with the ball, whether it be a bad pass that led to a transition or some untimely shot selection,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “Then we just struggled guarding the bounce, which led to them playing downhill, getting them some baskets in the paint.”
Daylen Kountz added 17 points for the Bears (6-6, 3-4 Big Sky), who outrebounded the Vandals 38-30 and went 12-for-24 (50 percent) from 3-point range. Bodie Hume contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Tre’Shon Smoots finished with 10 points and four assists.
“We knew coming in that these guys are absolutely capable of hitting from outside the arc, and they certainly did it tonight,” Claus said.
Senior guard Damen Thacker was the only Idaho (0-10, 0-7) player in double figures with 16 points, adding five rebounds.
“He’s playing well and doing a nice job of coming off ball screens, being able to knock down shots when we need him to, and he’s always been one of our best defenders,” Claus said. “He’s someone who will stick his chest in there and take a charge when we need one. We’re going to need him to continue to play at a high rate.”
Northern Colorado had a 22-20 advantage with seven minutes left before halftime when it went on a 7-0 run, sparked by five consecutive points from Greg Bowie II, to hold a 29-20 lead at the 3:05 mark. The Bears would take a 30-24 lead into the locker room.
The Vandals were able to trim their margin to four at 44-40 with 12:17 to go in regulation as freshman forward Tanner Christensen converted a layup off a turnover.
However, Johnson had eight points during the pivotal surge for the Bears, includng back-to-back 3s, as they emerged with a 55-42 cushion with 7:01 remaining. Idaho senior forward Scott Blakney stopped a bit of the bleeding with a layup at the 6:35 mark, but several players sparked an 11-0 run during the next 3:04 as Northern Colorado never was threatened again.
The two teams will meet again at noon Saturday at the same site.
N. COLORADO (6-6, 3-4)
Jockuch 4-6 1-1 9, Hume 2-11 7-10 12, Johnson 6-10 2-2 18, Kountz 6-11 2-4 17, Smoots 2-3 4-4 10, Bowie 1-4 2-2 5, McCobb 0-1 0-0 0, Melvin 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Creech 0-2 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-1 0-0 3, Little 0-0 0-0 0, English 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 18-23 74.
IDAHO (0-10, 0-7)
Blakney 4-10 0-0 8, Christmas 2-6 0-1 4, Quinnett 3-8 0-0 8, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Thacker 6-12 2-2 16, Thiombane 1-4 3-4 5, Garvin 0-2 0-0 0, Christensen 3-4 3-6 9, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 8-13 54.
Halftime: N. Colorado, 30-24. 3-Point Goals: N. Colorado 12-24 (Johnson 4-7, Kountz 3-4, Smoots 2-3, Kennedy 1-1, Bowie 1-4, Hume 1-4, Grigsby 0-1), Idaho 4-13 (Quinnett 2-3, Thacker 2-3, Garvin 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Rebounds: N. Colorado 33 (Hume 9), Idaho 26 (Christensen 6). Assists: N. Colorado 15 (Smoots 4), Idaho 10 (Thacker 3). Total Fouls: N. Colorado 18, Idaho 20.