SPOKANE — And freshmen shall lead them.
First-year guard Brock Henry scored all 11 of his points in the second half Saturday as the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team erased an early 10-point deficit, then went on a run in the final 10 minutes to secure an 86-74 nonconference victory against Whitworth at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.
“Today was another tough win for our guys,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “We still struggled mightily with turnovers, but our ball movement was much better, which led to a lot of open shots.”
The seniors played a pivotal role too. Forward Travis Yenor led the way with 21 points, including 17 in the first half, adding five rebounds and five assists for the Warriors (4-0), who are No. 7 in the latest NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll. Guard Damek Mitchell added 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Freshman guard Oreon Courtney tallied 14 points before fouling out. Freshman guard Silas Bennion contributed nine points. Senior guard Jake Albright had a game-best 12 rebounds.
Rowan Anderson finished with 18 points for the Pirates, who are ranked No. 19 in NCAA Division III but were playing this game as an exhibition. Tanner Fogle added 12 points off the bench, and Miguel Lopez chipped in 10 points.
Whitworth scored the first 10 points of the contest, but LCSC quickly rectified that by scoring the next 12 points. For the next 20 minutes of game time, neither team had a lead as large as six points. Then, the Warriors gradually started to take control.
Mitchell converted a layup with 13:18 to go in regulation that gave LCSC the lead for good. Yenor followed with a 3-pointer, then Bennion finished an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Warriors up 60-52. The Pirates were able to quickly cut it back to three, but Bennion hit a 3 at the 10:42 mark, Mitchell followed with a three-point play and former Lewiston High School standout Trystan Bradley hit a pair of free throws to give the Warriors their first double-digit lead of the contest at 69-59 with 8:43 left.
After Whtiworth pulled to within six with 4:30 remaining, Henry started heating up, converting a fast-break layup and hitting a pair of 3s to push the LCSC lead to 84-69 with 2:22 to go.
“Oreon, Brock and Silas gave us a huge push down the stretch when we needed it most,” Johnson said. “It was a great team win.”
There currently are no other LCSC games on the horizon.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Yenor 7-9 1-2 21, Mitchell 3-9 4-5 11, Henry 4-5 0-0 11, Bradlye 2-9 5-6 9, Stevenson 2-4 0-0 4, Courtney 5-6 4-4 14, Bennion 3-3 1-1 9, Albright 3-3 0-1 7, Abram 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 15-19 86.
WHITWORTH
Anderson 7-16 2-6 18, Lopez 4-15 1-3 10, McDermott 3-7 2-2 9, Paxton 1-3 5-6 8, Fitzgerald 2-3 4-5 8, Fogle 4-6 2-3 12, Holtz 1-2 2-2 4, Twenge 1-2 1-1 3, Sonneborn 1-2 0-0 2, Hjort 0-3 0-0 0. 24-59 19-28 74.
Halftime — Whitworth, 45-44. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 13-24 (Yenor 6-8, Henry 3-4, Bennion 2-2, Albright 1-1, Mitchell 1-5, Bradley 0-2, Stevenson 0-2), Whitworth 7-22 (Fogle 2-3, Anderson 2-5, McDermott 1-1, Paxton 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Fitzgerald 0-1, Holtz 0-1, Twenge 0-1, Sonneborn 0-1, Hjort 0-2). Fouled out — Courtney. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 36 (Albright 12), Whitworth 24 (Fitzgerald 6). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 21 (Mitchell 6), Whitworth 11 (McDermott, Twenge 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 23, Whitworth 20.