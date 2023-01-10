When the Seattle Seahawks trailed at halftime after one of their worst quarters of the season Sunday, and after they had to take the field again for an overtime period following a shocking missed field goal at the end of regulation, quarterback Geno Smith said there was one simple rallying cry.

“We don’t want the season to end,” Smith said. “I feel like everybody in the locker room, I feel like our coaches, everybody in the building, you know, we’re just coming together at the right time. We’re enjoying one another and going to work and enjoying your teammates, and the locker room is so fun that I don’t think guys want the season to end right now. We had to figure out a way to get a win.”

