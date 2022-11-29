Season may be over, but Idaho’s future is bright

Idaho Vandals wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Eastern Washington Eagles earlier this season.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Don’t be sad because it’s over, be happy because it happened.

The Idaho football team’s unforgettable season came to a crushing end following its 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.

