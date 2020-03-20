Sponsors of the Seaport River Run announced Thursday they are postponing this year’s race because of the coronavirus outbreak and hope to choose a makeup date soon.
The 43rd edition of the Seaport had been scheduled for April 25.
The postponement came a day after the popular Lilac Bloomsday Run, in Spokane, was pushed from May 3 to Sept. 20 because of the virus.
The Seaport River Run traditionally has been staged eight days before Bloomsday, but that apparently won’t happen this year, because a Sept. 12 scheduling would conflict with another major community event, the Lewiston Roundup rodeo, set for Sept. 9-12.
Jayson Ulrich, recreation coordinator for Lewiston Parks and Recreation, said it’s a priority to choose a date for the Seaport that would encourage a large turnout and provide a significant boost to this year’s beneficiary, Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife.
Seaport sponsors are Lewiston Parks and Rec, McVey Entertainment Group, Art Beat and the Lewiston Tribune. The race, which begins at Swallows Park in Clarkston and finishes at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston, offers 2.9- and 6.2-mile courses.
WOMEN’S GOLFLCSC signs Wilbur
Lewis-Clark State women’s golf coach Kyla Lien announced the signing Grace Wilbur on Thursday. Wilbur, of Kennewick, Wash., will join the team in the fall out of Columbia Basin College.
Wilbur helped lead the Hawks to the NWAC Championship and shot a career-best round of 76 in her time at CBC. Before junior college, she played three years of golf for the Kamiakin Braves and was voted all-conference and the team’s MVP. She also was MVP and all-conference in soccer.
“Grace will come in and have an immediate impact on the team,” Lien said in a news release. “She had a pretty good career at CBC and is excited to continue with us. She has a great personality and is eager to learn.”