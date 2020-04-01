Organizers of the Seaport River Run announced Tuesday they have settled on July 25 as the new date for the 43rd annual edition of the race, whose two courses will be altered because of planned construction on the Southway Bridge.
The short and long courses now will start at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston and will stay entirely on the Idaho side of the border.
The Seaport orginally had been scheduled for April 25 but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. As with virtually all reschedulings related to the virus, organizers are leaving open the possibility of further postponements.
The race will start at 9 a.m., moved up an hour because of the generally higher temperatures in July.
The short course, lengthened from its original 2.9 miles to 3.2 miles, will proceed south on the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail to the usual finish line at Hells Gate State Park. The long course, shortened by a tenth of a mile to 6.1 miles, will start in the opposite direction on the levee but will reach a turnaround point just past the railroad bridge parking lot. It too will finish at Hells Gate.
Because of limited parking at Kiwanis Park, five Lewiston School District buses have been secured to offer a shuttle system from Hells Gate to Kiwanis between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. For those who do park near the starting point, two buses will be available for shuttles to Kiwanis after the race.
Organizers zeroed in on a July 25 scheduling to maintain the Seaport’s usual association with the Dogwood Festival, which has been rescheduled for July 24-26.
“We wanted to maximize the participants,” said Jayson Ulrich, recreation coordinator for Lewiston Parks and Recreation, “and we also wanted to find a date that didn’t already have runs planned on it or other major activities in the valley.”
Pre-registration packet pickup is set for July 22-24 at the Lewiston Community Center. Late registration will take place at Kiwanis before the race.
The Seaport normally starts at Swallows Park in Clarkston and crosses the Southway Bridge to Lewiston. But a Southway paving project is set to begin this spring and won’t be completed by the time of the race.