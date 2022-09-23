Seahawks working hard to fix early-season bugaboo: missed tackles

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel, left, avoids the tackle of Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor during the first half of Sunday’s game in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — So how to describe the play of the Seattle Seahawks’ defense in the first half of Sunday’s 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers?

Let’s let defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt tell it.

Tags

Recommended for you